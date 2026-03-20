Canada readies for "one last impression" before World Cup

Standing on the pitch at BMO Field is a little bit different these days.

For Canada men’s national team head coach Jesse Marsch, the towering new stands on either end of Toronto FC’s home ground start to make things feel more real.

Injury challenges

This month was supposed to be about beginning the fine-tuning for Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup opener on June 12, with friendlies against Iceland (March 28) and Tunisia (March 31) at Toronto’s lakeside stadium.

And in a way, seemingly as fast as his team’s counter-pressing attacks can be, the situation changed.

With former Vancouver Whitecaps defender and FC Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies injured, along with LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio and several other key players, Canada’s March camp pivoted from World Cup preparation – and an expanded roster plan of up to 30 players – to what Marsch calls a “performance camp,” focusing on the larger pool and healthy options.

"If everybody's 100% fit, I could probably pick 24 or 25 guys right now for a World Cup squad. But the reality is not everybody will be in 100% form and fitness,” Marsch told reporters on Thursday after naming a 26-man roster.