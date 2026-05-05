Colorado Rapids sign Darren Yapi to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
The Colorado Rapids have signed homegrown forward Darren Yapi to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.
The 21-year-old US youth international will now be classified as a U22 Initiative player. His new deal is through the 2028-29 MLS season with a club option for 2029-30.
"Darren truly embodies the pathway we believe in as a club, and we’re incredibly proud of the way he has progressed through our system,” said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.
“He has consistently shown his ability to impact games at the MLS level, and we believe he has the qualities to develop into a top attacker in this league and beyond. This new contract reflects both his performances and the standards he has set for himself, and we’re excited to see him continue to build on that here in Colorado."
Yapi has logged 116 appearances across all competitions since making his Rapids debut in March 2022. He ranks second in goals (14) among Rapids homegrown players.
Yapi, who was part of the United States' squad at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, progressed through the Rapids Academy. He joined the club during the 2016-17 season at the U-12 level.
“Darren has made a really positive start to the season and continues to grow into a more complete front-line player for us,” said Rapids head coach Matt Wells.
“He’s shown a top mentality to embrace our football, has made big steps in his physical development and is consistently impacting the game in attacking positions. He has the right level of ambition, and we believe he has so much more growth to come, so we’re looking forward to continuing to work with him."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker