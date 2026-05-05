Colorado Rapids sign Darren Yapi to contract extension

The 21-year-old US youth international will now be classified as a U22 Initiative player. His new deal is through the 2028-29 MLS season with a club option for 2029-30.

"Darren truly embodies the pathway we believe in as a club, and we’re incredibly proud of the way he has progressed through our system,” said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

“He has consistently shown his ability to impact games at the MLS level, and we believe he has the qualities to develop into a top attacker in this league and beyond. This new contract reflects both his performances and the standards he has set for himself, and we’re excited to see him continue to build on that here in Colorado."