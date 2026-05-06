Match Reaction

Toronto FC exit Canadian Championship vs. Atlético Ottawa

26MLS_Canadian_Championship_TFC

Jaime Uribarri

Toronto FC dropped a 3-1 decision at home to Atlético Ottawa on Tuesday night to exit the 2026 Canadian Championship in the Preliminary Round.

Deandre Kerr's 16th-minute strike gave the hosts the early lead at BMO Field, but the reigning Canadian Premier League champions flipped the script with a late hat trick from ex-CF Montréal winger Ballou Tabla. 

Toronto were seeking their ninth Voyageurs Cup and first title since 2020. This year's winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Goals

  • 16' - TOR - Deandre Kerr | WATCH
  • 71' - OTT - Ballou Tabla | WATCH
  • 81' - OTT - Ballou Tabla | WATCH
  • 90+6' - OTT - Ballou Tabla (PK) | WATCH

Lineups

Next Up

  • TOR: Saturday, May 9 vs. Inter Miami CF | 1:30 pm ET (Apple TV) | MLS regular season
  • OTT: Sunday, May 17 vs. Halifax Wanderers FC | 1 pm ET | CPL regular season
Jaime Uribarri

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