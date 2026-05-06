Toronto FC exit Canadian Championship vs. Atlético Ottawa

Toronto FC dropped a 3-1 decision at home to Atlético Ottawa on Tuesday night to exit the 2026 Canadian Championship in the Preliminary Round.
Deandre Kerr's 16th-minute strike gave the hosts the early lead at BMO Field, but the reigning Canadian Premier League champions flipped the script with a late hat trick from ex-CF Montréal winger Ballou Tabla.
Toronto were seeking their ninth Voyageurs Cup and first title since 2020. This year's winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Goals
Next Up
- TOR: Saturday, May 9 vs. Inter Miami CF | 1:30 pm ET (Apple TV) | MLS regular season
- OTT: Sunday, May 17 vs. Halifax Wanderers FC | 1 pm ET | CPL regular season