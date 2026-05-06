LAFC seek "special night" against Toluca in Champions Cup

Those are the stakes for the Black & Gold, who have a 2-1 aggregate advantage over Deportivo Toluca entering their semifinal series finale on Wednesday evening in Mexico (9:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).

"Any one of the four can win the Champions Cup. We made it this far on our own merits. We won Leg 1 of the semifinals. We know that this is a game for big-time clubs. We’re here, and we want to be in the final.”