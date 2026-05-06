LAFC seek "special night" against Toluca in Champions Cup

Just one match separates LAFC from the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Those are the stakes for the Black & Gold, who have a 2-1 aggregate advantage over Deportivo Toluca entering their semifinal series finale on Wednesday evening in Mexico (9:30 pm ET | FS1, TUDN).
“We’re talking about a semifinal," head coach Marc Dos Santos said in Spanish at Tuesday's matchday-1 press conference. "All four teams in the semifinals are strong.
"Any one of the four can win the Champions Cup. We made it this far on our own merits. We won Leg 1 of the semifinals. We know that this is a game for big-time clubs. We’re here, and we want to be in the final.”
High-powered opposition
Thanks to goals from Timothy Tillman and Nkosi Tafari, LAFC are in the driver's seat for Leg 2 at Estadio Nemesio Díez. But Toluca's Jesús Angulo scored an away goal in Leg 1 last week, giving the club a tenuous advantage against the back-to-back LIGA MX champions.
Adding an edge, Toluca are coming off a 1-0 loss against Pachuca in Leg 1 of the 2026 LIGA MX Clausura quarterfinals on Sunday. It's a rare home defeat for a side that's been dominant at their ground, which sits roughly 8,750 feet above sea level.
"If I didn’t watch the game, I wouldn’t be doing my job," Dos Santos said. "Of course I watched the game… I think it was their first home loss in 25 games, if I’m not mistaken.
"We know that it’s difficult to play at Toluca. We know we’ll need a special night... Hopefully, tomorrow is a special night for us."
History on the line
LAFC will likely get a boost on Wednesday, as Denis Bouanga is available after serving a card-accumulation suspension for Leg 1. The three-time MLS Best XI forward will look to rekindle his partnership with Son Heung-Min, who has a competition-high seven assists.
That duo could lead LAFC to their third-ever CCC final appearance after runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2023.
Whichever side comes out on top advances to the May 30 final, where either Nashville SC or Mexico's Tigres UANL would await.
"We have to play a perfect game, and that can be both with or without the ball," LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio said in Spanish. "That's why I'm 100% comfortable with the team that we'll play tomorrow."