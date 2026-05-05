Atlanta United, CF Montréal fined after mass confrontation

ATL-MTL fines

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United and CF Montréal in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 91st+ minute of their match on May 2nd.

Atlanta United has violated the policy for the second time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Gerardo Martino. CF Montréal has violated the policy for the first time this season, and fines have been issued to the club and head coach Phillippe Eullaffroy.