Canada roster: 9 MLS players called for Iceland, Tunisia friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named nine MLS players to his 26-man roster for March friendlies vs. Iceland and Tunisia, which kick 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations into high gear.

It's all building towards this summer, when Canada will co-host the World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.

Canada head to Toronto FC 's BMO Field to host Iceland and Tunisia in World Cup tune-up contests.

In midfield, LAFC 's Mathieu Choinière has enjoyed a strong start to the season. Toronto's Jonathan Osorio is a mainstay with 88 senior caps.

MLS alums

Three strikers got their start in MLS: Tani Oluwaseyi starred for Minnesota United FC before earning a transfer to LaLiga's Villarreal last year, while Jacen Russell-Rowe joined Ligue 1's Toulouse from the Columbus Crew this winter. Cyle Larin began his pro career with Orlando City via the SuperDraft.

Central midfielders Nathan Saliba and Ismaël Koné developed with CF Montréal, and winger Tajon Buchanan starred for the New England Revolution.

Center back Derek Cornelius and midfielder Ali Ahmed both have Vancouver Whitecaps roots; Ahmed was part of the club's historic 2025 campaign.