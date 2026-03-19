Canada roster: 9 MLS players called for Iceland, Tunisia friendlies

Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has named nine MLS players to his 26-man roster for March friendlies vs. Iceland and Tunisia, which kick 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations into high gear.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City
- Owen Goodman - Barnsley
- Dayne St. Clair - Inter Miami CF
DEFENDERS (8)
- Derek Cornelius - Rangers
- Luc de Fougerolles - FCV Dender
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty - Red Bull New York
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
- Ralph Priso - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Niko Sigur - Hadjuk Split
- Joel Waterman - Chicago Fire FC
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Ali Ahmed - Norwich City
- Tajon Buchanan - Villarreal
- Mathieu Choinière - LAFC
- Marcelo Flores - Tigres UANL
- Junior Hoilett - Swindon Town
- Ismaël Koné - Sassuolo
- Liam Millar - Hull City
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Nathan Saliba - Anderlecht
FORWARDS (6)
- Jonathan David - Juventus
- Daniel Jebbison - Preston North End
- Cyle Larin - Southampton
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Villarreal
- Aribim Pepple - Plymouth Argyle
- Jacen Russell-Rowe - Toulouse
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
March friendlies
- March 28 vs. Iceland - 1 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
- March 31 vs. Tunisia - 7:30 pm ET | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
Canada head to Toronto FC's BMO Field to host Iceland and Tunisia in World Cup tune-up contests.
It's all building towards this summer, when Canada will co-host the World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
Goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City) and Dayne St. Clair (Inter Miami CF) are competing for the No. 1 role at the World Cup.
Five MLS defenders were called up, including fullbacks Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Red Bull New York) and Richie Laryea (Toronto).
Meanwhile, Portland's Kamal Miller, Chicago's Joel Waterman and Vancouver's Ralph Priso provide experience and depth at central defense.
In midfield, LAFC's Mathieu Choinière has enjoyed a strong start to the season. Toronto's Jonathan Osorio is a mainstay with 88 senior caps.
MLS alums
Three strikers got their start in MLS: Tani Oluwaseyi starred for Minnesota United FC before earning a transfer to LaLiga's Villarreal last year, while Jacen Russell-Rowe joined Ligue 1's Toulouse from the Columbus Crew this winter. Cyle Larin began his pro career with Orlando City via the SuperDraft.
Central midfielders Nathan Saliba and Ismaël Koné developed with CF Montréal, and winger Tajon Buchanan starred for the New England Revolution.
Center back Derek Cornelius and midfielder Ali Ahmed both have Vancouver Whitecaps roots; Ahmed was part of the club's historic 2025 campaign.
Former MLS defenders Alistair Johnston and Moïse Bombito also join the group as training players, recently returning from injuries.
World Cup awaits
Canada are in Group B at the World Cup, where they'll face Qatar, Switzerland and the winner of UEFA Playoff A.
Their final opponent will be revealed on March 31; European nations Bosnia & Herzegovina, Italy, Northern Ireland and Wales are vying to help round out the 48-team World Cup field.
- June 12 vs. TBD | BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
- June 18 vs. Qatar | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24 vs. Switzerland | BC Place - Vancouver, British Columbia
One more camp
After the March window, Canada will reconvene in June for a final pair of World Cup tune-up friendlies.
Les Rouges will first face Uzbekistan in Edmonton, Alberta on June 1, then take on the Republic of Ireland in Montréal on June 5.