Canada Player Ratings: Alphonso Davies shines in return from hamstring injury

Adekugbe played 62 minutes before making way for Alphonso Davies. The Galatasaray defender, on loan from Turkish side Hayatspor, was deployed higher up the pitch than Canadian fans have been accustomed to, and he put in a decent shift. Adekugbe kept possession well and didn’t look out of place tracking back, though he did miss a clear-cut chance less than 10 minutes into the match (he was eventually ruled offside).