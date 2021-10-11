Canada player ratings: Davies, Johnston impress in WCQ draw at Jamaica

Canada remain unbeaten (one win, four draws) in the final round of Concacaf qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 0-0 draw at Jamaica on Sunday evening.
Three points were there for the taking, but a road point is never something to turn down. They were also facing a Jamaican team that’s bottom of the Octagonal standings.
Here’s how Canada fared before returning to BMO Field on Wednesday for a test against Panama (7:30 pm ET | Paramount+, OneSoccer).
Canada Men's National Team Player Ratings
Crepeau didn’t have much to do but made a stellar save in the dying moments on a shot that looked like it could have been heading for the corner.
Adekugbe wasn’t afraid to jump up into the attack when the situation allowed. His pass to Davies led to Millar’s chance that proved to be Canada’s best scoring opportunity of the night.
Cornelius did just fine alongside Henry. Canada really didn’t give up much in the way of scoring chances from open play.
A solid night from the former Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender. His finish was lacking but his role is to help prevent goals, making it mission accomplished in that regard.
Another sharp display from the Nashville SC defender, who’s developed into one of Canada’s most reliable players match in and match out.
Piette picked up a yellow card in the first half but still wasn’t afraid to do his job, providing that link between the backline and attacking players. He gave up possession late in the game that led to a Jamaican shot just flashing inches over the crossbar.
The Colorado Rapids midfielder wasn’t afraid to get stuck in, winning a few free kicks for Canada. Kaye looked to be fading when he was replaced by Stephen Eustaquio with just over 20 minutes remaining.
After scoring that memorable equalizer against Mexico at the Estadio Azteca a few nights ago, Osorio wasn’t as prominent against Jamaica.
Millar will be regretting his glorious chance in the 60th minute. Davies provided the cross from the left side and Millar was wide open with just Andre Blake to beat. Blake made a spectacular save, but Millar may be left wondering if his placement could have been any different.
Davies was once again the most influential Canadian attacker. If the Bayern Munich star wasn’t providing chances for others like David or Millar in the second half, he was looking goal-dangerous himself.
We’re still waiting for Jonathan David to become Canada’s go-to goalscorer. The Lille striker, aside from the El Salvador home win, still hasn’t had the influence in this round fans know he can have.
Herdman had to make several changes due to yellow card suspensions to Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan and Steven Vitoria. And while his team didn’t wilt under the heat and humidity as Canadian teams have done many times before, three points were there for the taking. But with another solid road result, Les Rouges' Octagonal fate is looking solid.
Substitutes
Eustaquio came on for Kaye with just over 20 minutes to go. The Paços de Ferreira midfielder flashed a header wide not long after entering the match.
Wotherspoon joined for Millar at the same time Eustaquio subbed on yet failed to make much of an impact in around 20 minutes.
The Toronto FC homegrown winger replaced Samuel Adekugbe in the final moments.
The Columbus Crew midfielder replaced Samuel Piette late on.
Brym replaced Jonathan David in the game's final moments.