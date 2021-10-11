Three Takeaways from Canada's goalless World Cup Qualifying draw at Jamaica

Prior to Sunday night, Canada went six matches without failing to score, and struck in nine of their previous 10 games dating back to their second-round qualifying matchup with Haiti.

Like that night in Port-au-Prince, Canada couldn’t find the back of the net in Kingston and that was thanks largely to Jamaica’s tactical fouling. They committed 19 fouls to Canada’s 11 on the night, many of which were executed when the Canadians recovered possession in a promising area.

"They tailor their style to their conditions here and I thought they did well at that,” said Canada coach John Herdman afterward. “I think for Canada, we had to adapt. We said we needed to get things in behind a bit quicker and I think that could've been better, particularly in the first half. We were just missing those runs in behind that would allow us to be more direct."

Apart from a golden chance for Liam Millar right before the hour mark, Jamaica's Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake was seldom tested. In fact, Jamaica slightly out-chanced Canada on expected goals by a margin of 1.06-0.95, according to Opta.

"That first 45 minutes, I thought Canada were in control but we never really threatened them at the levels that we can,” added Herdman. “Just not being able to find that opposite side quick enough or create that cross or shooting opportunity. In the second half, we had some good control, but they are always going to catch you at set-pieces, counter-attacks and we had to be resilient in some moments."