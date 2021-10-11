Recap: Jamaica 0, Canada 0

The Canadian men's national team were left frustrated Sunday evening, playing to 0-0 draw against Jamaica at Independence Park in the final round of World Cup Qualifying.

The result keeps Canada unbeaten (one win, four draws) through their first five Octagonal matches, as they head home to complete the October international window against Panama on Wednesday. Jamaica, meanwhile, will be content with a draw against a strong Canadian side, but are left still searching for their first win – more than a third of the way through the 14-game quest for a Qatar 2022 spot.

Canada may be leaving Kingston believing they should have had three points, as Liam Millar, seeking his first goal in a Canada shirt, had a golden opportunity to open the scoring in the 60th minute after Alphonso Davies' cross.

The Bayern Munich star made a great run into the box before squaring a pass across the face of goal, where it was met by Millar, who appeared to be staring down open net. However, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake – initially beaten on the play – scrambled back to make an outstanding save, forcing a corner kick and keeping the match scoreless.

A few minutes prior to Millar's chance, Jamaica thought they had a go-ahead marker of their own. Off a free kick, Toronto FC defender Kemar Lawrence whipped a cross into the Canadian box that was met by the head of Junior Flemmings, whose effort – flicked on – beat everybody but the far post.