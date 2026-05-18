Steven Moreira & CJ Dos Santos make Cape Verde's 2026 World Cup roster

The African nation enters this summer's tournament as one of four nations making their debut – along with Curaçao, Jordan and Uzbekistan.

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Caps: 18

18 Goals: 0

Moreira has represented Cape Verde – the birthplace of his parents – at the senior level since 2023.

The former France youth international is a key member of the Blue Sharks' backline and helped lead Cape Verde to historic highs, including a run to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals and their memorable 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.