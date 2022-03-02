Can LA Galaxy spoil the party in Charlotte FC's home debut?

All eyes will be on Charlotte FC come Saturday, as the 2022 MLS expansion side plays their debut home match at Bank of America Stadium (7:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes), hoping to break the single-game regular-season attendance record with a crowd that could push 75,000 onlookers.

"I think it's fantastic just for the game, for a new franchise to come into our league and have 75,000 people show up to the first one," Vanney said. "Clearly there's going to be a lot of emotion involved, both for their fans and for their team. For us, it's about managing that emotion and the excitement they're going to have at the beginning for sure and allowing the game to settle in. At the end of the day it becomes a soccer game at some point, but for sure at the beginning there's emotion, there's anxiousness, there's probably a lot of extra energy."

Being the antagonist for a team's first-ever home match comes with its own set of challenges, Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney told reporters on his Wednesday video call, with Charlotte itching to provide a show in their first match before home supporters.

For the LA Galaxy , their role will be trying to spoil the party, as they make the cross-country trip to be Charlotte's opposition for the contest.

Vanney grew up in Virginia, not far from where Saturday's match will take place. He said Charlotte's buzz comes as no surprise, having witnessed the appetite for the sport present in the area.

"It's a hotbed," Vanney said. "There's been talented players there, soccer's been a big deal. You have the ACC, you have three fantastic universities all within each other in that area. It's a sports town. So, it's really not surprising that soccer is such a hit there.

"The first game is the culmination of a lot of excitement and a lot of work by many, many people to help bring that franchise to North Carolina," he added. "A lot of eyes will be on this game because it's their first and the sheer quantity of fans that are going to be at the game, it'll be a spectacle."

Having reviewed Charlotte's first match of the season, a 3-0 Week 1 defeat at D.C. United, Vanney said he didn't think that scoreline was necessarily reflective of the performance from head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez's team.