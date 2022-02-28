"It was incredible": Chicharito leads LA Galaxy past reigning MLS Cup champs NYCFC

Of course, as Chicharito pointed out in his interview with Sakovits, it's ultimately just one down and 33 games to go for the hosts. The Galaxy narrowly missed a trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2021, taking their postseason bid deep into Decision Day, but missing out on a shot at MLS Cup for a second straight season after drawing Minnesota United FC . Vanney's certainly aware of that, even with the good feeling about this match still fresh.

"It's a really long season and we felt that last year," Vanney noted. "We were in it for 33 games and 85 minutes, and then at the end, not. So, game one is you work a lot through preseason, everybody, every one of our guys, even the guys who didn't play tonight, helped to prepare this group for this game. For me, the first game is always a preseason effort, preparation, victory and everybody contributes to that. But it's also a work in progress. All the teams across the league are very much a work in progress in the first game and are trying to become their final best version of themselves over the course of a season."