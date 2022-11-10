Best players available to St. Louis CITY SC in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

Major League Soccer’s newest team, St. Louis CITY SC , is growing by the day. Ready to join as the 29th club in the league, STL will soon add up to a handful of more players.

That’s right. It’s time for the Expansion Draft, coming to you Friday night (7 pm ET | Watch Live on St. Louis CITY SC's YouTube page and simulcast nationally on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, as well as MLS's YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch pages).

St. Louis have been preparing for this for a while. In conversations with people at the club, they aimed to do most of their international signings in the summer and fall, before focusing on the domestic market in the winter. The Expansion Draft is the single biggest piece of that domestic puzzle, as the club can make five selections.

“We’re doing our homework, we’re watching literally every game that’s played in MLS,” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel told me in October. “The good thing is that Bradley [Carnell] knows the league very well, John [Hackworth] knows the United States soccer landscape like hardly anyone else, so I have two great guys with me. We’re aware of every single player.”