Berchimas! Charlotte FC youngster vaults US into U-17 World Cup knockouts 

Berchimas - U17 World Cup - celebrate
MLSsoccer staff

The Nimfasha Berchimas show continued Wednesday at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup, sealing a 2-1 US victory over Burkina Faso that secured one of Group E’s two guaranteed knockout round spots.

Charlotte FC’s homegrown forward scored the winner in first-half stoppage time at Indonesia’s Jakarta International Stadium, slamming home a low cross that drifted to the back post. The 15-year-old also snagged a secondary assist on Keyrol Figueroa’s 45th-minute opener, playing a hand in both USYNT goals.

Berchimas was similarly electric (two goals) in the USYNT’s opening 3-1 victory over South Korea, becoming the program’s second-youngest player to score multiple goals in a single U-17 World Cup game since Freddy Adu in 2003. Aside from Adu, Berchimas has also joined Taylor Twellman and Tim Weah as US players to produce a multi-goal game at the U-17 World Cup.

Charlotte signed Berchimas in November 2022, making him the sixth-youngest player to ink an MLS contract at 14 years and 268 days old. He’s yet to debut at the first-team level, but has played extensively for Crown Legacy FC, Charlotte’s reserve team, in MLS NEXT Pro

The US resume play Saturday against France (7 am ET | FS1, Telemundo), battling for first place in Group E before the Round of 16 begins. The tournament’s final is on Dec. 2.

