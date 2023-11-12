Matchday

Charlotte FC's Berchimas sends USA past South Korea at U-17 World Cup

Nimfasha Berchimas - USA U-17 World Cup
MLSsoccer staff

Charlotte FC homegrown forward Nimfasha Berchimas showed his sky-high potential Sunday, scoring two goals and setting up another at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup as the US began Group E play with a 3-1 win over South Korea.

Berchimas, 15, opened the scoring at Indonesia's Jakarta International Stadium in the 7th minute by finding the top corner after a failed clearance. And he iced the game in the 73rd minute with a low, left-footed strike from atop the penalty area.

In between notching a brace, Berchimas played a crucial role when Cruz Medina put the US ahead in the 49th minute. The San Jose Earthquakes homegrown midfielder lashed home Berchimas' saved shot.

Berchimas is the youngest US player at a U-17 World Cup since Freddy Adu at Finland 2003. And while the North Carolina native's yet to make his MLS debut, he's scored one goal in eight games for Charlotte's MLS NEXT Pro team Crown Legacy FC.

Charlotte signed Berchimas in November 2022, making him the sixth-youngest player to sign an MLS contract at 14 years and 268 days old. The Crown have only played two seasons in MLS, debuting last year as an expansion club.

Berchimas is one of six homegrowns on the US U-17 roster and among 16 players with MLS NEXT experience. They're captained by Inter Miami CF II defender Tyler Hall.

The US return to action Wednesday vs. Burkina Faso (4 am ET | FS1, Universo), hoping to lock up a knockout round spot. The tournament's top two finishers in each group (and four best third-place teams), reach the Round of 16. From there, a knockout bracket concludes with the final on Dec. 2.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
US Under-17 Men’s National Team FIFA U-17 World Cup Matchday Charlotte FC Nimfasha Berchimas

Related Stories

"Enough is enough": John Herdman begins change at Toronto FC
November international window: Which MLS players were called up?
Houston Dynamo clear first MLS Cup hurdle: “You’re allowed to dream”
More Videos
More Videos

More News

"Enough is enough": John Herdman begins change at Toronto FC

"Enough is enough": John Herdman begins change at Toronto FC
November international window: Which MLS players were called up?

November international window: Which MLS players were called up?
Your Sunday (Playoff) Kickoff: Columbus or Atlanta for last Conference Semifinal spot?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday (Playoff) Kickoff: Columbus or Atlanta for last Conference Semifinal spot?
Charlotte FC's Berchimas sends USA past South Korea at U-17 World Cup

Charlotte FC's Berchimas sends USA past South Korea at U-17 World Cup
Houston Dynamo clear first MLS Cup hurdle: “You’re allowed to dream”

Houston Dynamo clear first MLS Cup hurdle: “You’re allowed to dream”
RSL rally around Diego Luna after PK heartbreak: "Wouldn't be here without you"

RSL rally around Diego Luna after PK heartbreak: "Wouldn't be here without you"
More News
Video
Video
Houston Dynamo eliminate RSL | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
6:52

Houston Dynamo eliminate RSL | Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Rewind
HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake | November 11, 2023
6:58

HIGHLIGHTS: Houston Dynamo FC vs. Real Salt Lake | November 11, 2023
WATCH: RSL denied by post, Griffin Dorsey slams the door in PKs
0:19

WATCH: RSL denied by post, Griffin Dorsey slams the door in PKs
PK Shootout: HOU vs. RSL, 11.11.23
2:38

PK Shootout: HOU vs. RSL, 11.11.23
More Video