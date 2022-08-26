LAFC sign former Barcelona, Real Betis forward Cristian Tello 

The 31-year-old Spaniard joins on a free through 2022 with options for 2023-24 after last playing for Real Betis in LaLiga. He will not occupy a Designated Player spot for the Black & Gold, joining two days after Young Designated Player forward Brian Rodriguez was transferred to Liga MX’s Club America .

“Cristian is a dangerous attacker and a great fit to what we are building at LAFC,” LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington said in a release. “He has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world and has succeeded in high-pressure situations like the Champions League. We are excited to welcome him, his wife and family to LA as we continue the work towards our ultimate goal of winning championships.”