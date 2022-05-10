Coming together as a community: Tigers, LAFC's AAPI supporters' group

At Banc of California Stadium, the supporters chant in three languages. The first two, English and Spanish, bounce through nearly every stadium in the league. In Los Angeles, fans sing in Korean.

“For most countries, it's one dominant language being sung from the stands. for us here in LA, we get a chance to really show the world that this corner of the world is not like any other. We have Korean chants coming through and hearing like the Mexican and El Salvadorian homies and Guatemalan homies, singing Korean too with them going the opposite way of learning phonetically from us is such a beautiful thing. To hear a native tongue being sung in the stadium has been really like a watershed moment. It's a beautiful thing to witness.”

“I've learned a ton of Spanish songs as well. It was phonetic at first but now I can understand the heart and soul behind it when I sing,” TSG member Josh Lee said.

Those chants have continued with an LAFC community that has embraced TSG as they’ve grown from a small group of 15 or so tailgating before games in the lot six parking lot outside Banc of California Stadium into a group of more than 100 people working constantly to represent their city, represent their team, represent their neighborhood, and represent each other.

Those chants began with the Tigers Supporters Group, an LAFC Supporters Group based out of Los Angeles’s Koreatown neighborhood, one of the most diverse in the city. Which makes it one of the most diverse in the world. Over 60% of its residents are foreign-born. Over 20% of its 120,000 residents have Korean ancestry.

“We weren't really recruiting. We were just trying to figure out who we were. It didn't grow quickly. But we just kept focusing on what our identity was and how we could make ourselves more a part of the community. Just through that, through rubbing shoulders with other people that were just looking for that same type of like community aspect we grew. At some point, we had one event and the number of people nearly tripled at one event and we kind of just steadily kept growing from there.”

Once they had the name, they needed the community. There were some first day of school-level nerves in their first interactions with the rest of LAFC’s Supporters’ Union, the 3252. They welcomed TSG from the beginning, though, even as the group stayed small through LAFC’s first season. Fortunately, as LAFC’s reputation grew on the field and in the stands, so did TSG’s.

TSG began in the fall of 2017, a few months before LAFC’s inaugural season. Koreatown wasn’t new to soccer, though. The Korean National Team regularly drew an impressive crowd for World Cup matches. When future TSG members went from considering the creation of a K-Town-based SG to the solidifying step of choosing a name, Tigers, the nickname of the national team, made sense.

“Honestly, TSG is just a breath of fresh air. It’s all about, you know, contributing to the greater cause versus just being focused on what you can get out of it. And that's what I love most about our group that everyone just pitches in and is always looking out for each other.”

“People feel at home. I mean, that's how I felt, I felt like it was a perfect place,” Ortiz said. “I can tell you that everyone is there for the right reasons is. They're really passionate about what they're doing and everyone helps everyone out.

For people like TSG member and K-Town native Christian Ortiz, that steady growth is easy to understand. Initially, Ortiz avoided supporters’ groups. But a group representing the neighborhood he grew up in caught his interest. A group that made everyone feel like they belonged had him hooked.

"Sense of community"

Over the last couple of years, looking out for each other has become less of a group-wide ethos and more of a necessary action for everyone involved. There’s the everything about the pandemic that will be personally familiar to all of us – the insecurity, the fear and the grief. But for some in TSG that insecurity, fear and grief created by a virus has been coupled with the same feelings created by a rising tide of cowards committing public acts of discrimination and outright violence towards people of the Asian American Pacific Islander community.

The nonprofit Stop AAPI Hate states that 6,603 reports of AAPI discrimination were made to their organization in 2020. That number increased by nearly 3,000 in March of 2021 alone. And while TSG, like Koreatown, isn’t exclusively comprised of members of the AAPI community, there is a sense that the group can be a resource to care for one another through the strain of just existing in 2021.

“This is something that we could potentially and I could potentially pass down to my kids if I ever have any. We can pass down how to build that sense of community and to be strong. Especially in these times where Asians are being attacked. Random, just terrible attacks,” TSG member Daniel Chung said.