Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April

After a stellar April that saw him notch four goals and one assist, Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi has been named MLS Player of the Month for April 2022.
Driussi was the catalyst behind a four-win month for head coach Josh Wolff's side, helping Austin FC emerge as a Western Conference frontrunner in the early going. Austin have a 6W-1L-2D record through Week 9, with their 20 points just two off the pace of Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC.
The dynamic Argentine was also at his best in clutch moments, assisting on the game-winning goal in two of those four April victories. He scored the game-tying goal in Austin's remarkable comeback victory over D.C. United on April 16 as the club became the fifth team in MLS history to win a match after trailing by two or more goals in the 80th minute or later, and the first to manage the feat since 2018.
It's the continuation of Driussi's fast start in MLS since joining Austin FC in August 2021. The 26-year-old has 12 goals and eight assists, his 20 goal contributions being good for the fourth-most goal contributions during that timeframe behind NYCFC's Valentin Castellanos (23), Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (23), and CF Montréal’s Djordje Mihailovic (21).
Driussi is the first player in Austin FC history to take home Player of the Month honors, with Austin becoming the 23rd active club to have a player win the award.
Austin FC will look to continue their strong start to the season on Sunday, as they take on Western Conference foe LA Galaxy at Q2 Stadium (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).
MLS Player of the Month is voted upon by a panel of select national media members in a process conducted by MLS Communications.