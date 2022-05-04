Austin FC star Sebastián Driussi named Player of the Month for April

Driussi was the catalyst behind a four-win month for head coach Josh Wolff's side, helping Austin FC emerge as a Western Conference frontrunner in the early going. Austin have a 6W-1L-2D record through Week 9, with their 20 points just two off the pace of Supporters' Shield-leading LAFC .

The dynamic Argentine was also at his best in clutch moments, assisting on the game-winning goal in two of those four April victories. He scored the game-tying goal in Austin's remarkable comeback victory over D.C. United on April 16 as the club became the fifth team in MLS history to win a match after trailing by two or more goals in the 80th minute or later, and the first to manage the feat since 2018.