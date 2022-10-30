Matchday

Austin FC Player Ratings: Brad Stuver's heroics not enough in playoff exit

By Ben Wright @benwright

player-ratings-atx-oct30-1

Austin FC's impressive sophomore season, which included a +25-point bump year over year and a first-ever trip to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, ended Sunday afternoon in a 3-0 loss in the Western Conference Final to an LAFC side that outclassed them from the opening whistle.

Here's how Verde & Black players fared at Banc of California Stadium.

7.0
ATX_Brad_Stuver_HEA
Brad Stuver
Goalkeeper · Austin FC

The Verde goalkeeper was called into action early to deal with a couple of balls over the top and handled it well. Stuver didn't get much help from his defense, but put in a Man of the Match-caliber performance to keep the score tight for as long as he could.

4.0
ATX_Nick_Lima_HEA
Nick Lima
Defender · Austin FC

Lima found himself pinned back all afternoon with Dénis Bouanga coming the other way and didn't do enough with the ball when he did get forward.

5.0
Ruben-Gabrielsen_atx
Ruben Gabrielsen
Defender · Austin FC

Gabrielsen was ambitious in possession, but got caught too high on multiple occasions. Bouanga was able to get behind him, especially in the first half, and the Norwegian center back was bailed out by his goalkeeper more than once.

5.0
ATX_Julio_Cascante_HEA
Julio Cascante
Defender · Austin FC

Cascante was the more effective of Austin's center-back pairing, but a simply adequate performance from the Costa Rican wasn't enough to stem the tide of LAFC's attack.

4.5
ATX_Jon_Gallagher_HEA
Jon Gallagher
Defender · Austin FC

Gallagher was typically energetic down the left flank, but for all his enterprise, he couldn't make a tangible impact in the final third. Austin were never going to keep their fullbacks deep, but he left a lot of space in behind for LAFC to exploit.

5.0
ATX_Dani_Pereira_HEA
Daniel Pereira
Midfielder · Austin FC

The 22-year-old was a rare bright spot on the ball for the Verde, able to at least recycle possession through midfield and attempt to advance the ball into the final third. Pereira struggled out of possession though and allowed LAFC's midfield trio to bypass him too easily.

5.0
ATX_Alex_Ring_HEA
Alexander Ring
Midfielder · Austin FC

Ring didn't stamp his normal authority on the match and really struggled against LAFC's press. Unable to connect when he tried going over the top, the Finn was outmatched by his Black & Gold counterparts.

3.5
ATX_Sebastián_Driussi_HEA
Sebastián Driussi
Midfielder · Austin FC

Austin's MVP candidate was completely invisible in the first half and managed just one shot in 90 minutes. Driussi needed to have an elite performance to beat the Supporters' Shield winners; he had the opposite.

2.5
ATX_Emiliano_Rigoni_Head
Emiliano Rigoni
Forward · Austin FC

Rigoni's primary contribution was a shoulder to the head of LAFC's Diego Palacios. He continued to look unsure of himself in possession, never got on the same page with his teammates and failed to make a tangible impact on the game.

6.0
ATX_Diego_Fagundez_HEA
Diego Fagúndez
Forward · Austin FC

Fagúndez was the most effective member of a largely ineffective Austin attack. His delivery from set pieces at least asked some questions of LAFC's defense, and he was controversially denied a penalty kick late in the second half. Unfortunately, he also set up Kwadwo Opoku's goal with a failed clearance that fell to the Ghanaian in the box.

3.5
ATX_Moussa_Djitté_HEA
Moussa Djitté
Forward · Austin FC

Djitté was handed the start to be a physical focal point of the attack. It worked well for Austin in their Conference Semifinal win over Dallas, but the 23-year-old was a non-factor against LAFC. He didn't manage a shot in his 61-minute shift and was ineffective with his back to goal.

4.0
Josh Wolff
Manager

Wolff's side unfortunately never looked like a match for the Supporters' Shield winners. Austin's high line was exposed time and time again by LAFC's relentless front three and his team was overrun in midfield. Somehow his side managed to stay within a goal until late in the game, and although his substitutes were positive in theory, they couldn't match the energy and quality of their counterparts.

Substitutes

3.0
ATX_Maxi_Urruti_HEA
Maximiliano Urruti
Forward · Austin FC

The substitute scored with his first touch off the bench. Unfortunately, it was at the wrong end.

5.0
ATX_Ethan_Finlay_HEA
Ethan Finlay
Midfielder · Austin FC

On in the 61st minute, Finlay was noticeably more effective than Rigoni, but it was too late for the veteran to turn the tide. The 32-year-old had a case to start before the match began, and his performance on the field backed that up.

4.5
ATX_Felipe_Martins_HEA
Felipe Martins
Midfielder · Austin FC

The veteran midfielder unsurprisingly gave Austin a bit more bite in midfield, but by the time he entered the match in the 72nd minute, the result was all but decided.

N/A
Danny Hoesen headshot
Danny Hoesen
Forward · Austin FC

Thrown on late with Austin chasing a goal, the striker never had a chance to make an impact.

N/A
ATX_Owen_Wolff_HEA
Owen Wolff
Midfielder · Austin FC

Like Hoesen, the younger Wolff couldn't make an impact in his seven-minute cameo.

