LAFC win 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield

For the second time in four years, LAFC are winners of the MLS Supporters’ Shield.
The big picture
The Black & Gold claimed the honor as 2022 regular-season champions after a dramatic 2-1 win Sunday at the Portland Timbers, staving off a late-season charge by the Philadelphia Union. They also won in 2019, setting a then-record for single-season points (72) that got broken by Shield winners New England Revolution a season ago.
LAFC’s Shield victory cements which 2023 Concacaf Champions League slot they’ll have as part of MLS’s five-team contingent. They finished as runners-up in the 2020 edition of the continental club competition that sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.
LAFC had already locked up the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs – and now this Shield triumph ensures they'll have home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including in MLS Cup on Nov. 5, should they make it that far.
Path to silverware
First-year head coach Steve Cherundolo took over for now-Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley, overseeing arguably the most lavish roster in MLS history. They’ve weathered just two losing streaks all season, and won 11 of 13 games at one point.
LAFC seemingly made transfer-related headlines every week this summer, headlined by bringing in forward Gareth Bale and center back Giorgio Chiellini after they left Real Madrid and Juventus, respectively. They also signed forward Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player, all while re-signing captain Carlos Vela to a DP deal.
Before then, LAFC went about acquiring MLS-experienced players during the offseason. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, defender Ryan Hollingshead and midfielders Ilie Sanchez and Kellyn Acosta are all emblematic of that approach. Career years from left back Diego Palacios, midfielder Jose Cifuentes and striker Cristian Arango have been hugely impactful too.
Past winners
Here's a full list of Supporters' Shield winners since the league's inaugural season in 1996.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Points (points per game)
|
2022
|
LAFC
|
67* (2.03)
|
2021
|
New England Revolution
|
73 (2.15)
|
2020
|
Philadelphia Union
|
47 (2.04)
|
2019
|
LAFC
|
72 (2.12)
|
2018
|
New York Red Bulls
|
71 (2.09)
|
2017
|
Toronto FC
|
69 (2.02)
|
2016
|
FC Dallas
|
60 (1.76)
|
2015
|
New York Red Bulls
|
60 (1.76)
|
2014
|
Seattle Sounders FC
|
64 (1.88)
|
2013
|
New York Red Bulls
|
59 (1.74)
|
2012
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
66 (1.94)
|
2011
|
LA Galaxy
|
67 (1.97)
|
2010
|
LA Galaxy
|
59 (1.97)
|
2009
|
Columbus Crew
|
49 (1.63)
|
2008
|
Columbus Crew
|
57 (1.90)
|
2007
|
D.C. United
|
55 (1.83)
|
2006
|
D.C. United
|
55 (1.72)
|
2005
|
San Jose Earthquakes
|
64 (2.00)
|
2004
|
Columbus Crew
|
49 (1.63)
|
2003
|
Chicago Fire FC
|
53 (1.77)
|
2002
|
LA Galaxy
|
51 (1.82)
|
2001
|
Miami Fusion
|
53 (2.04)
|
2000
|
Sporting Kansas City
|
57 (1.78)
|
1999
|
D.C. United
|
57 (1.78)
|
1998
|
LA Galaxy
|
68 (2.12)
|
1997
|
D.C. United
|
55 (1.72)
|
1996
|
Tampa Bay Mutiny
|
58 (1.81)
*LAFC still have one regular-season game remaining.