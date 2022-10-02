Matchday

LAFC win 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

LAFC-supporters-shield-2022

For the second time in four years, LAFC are winners of the MLS Supporters’ Shield.

The big picture

The Black & Gold claimed the honor as 2022 regular-season champions after a dramatic 2-1 win Sunday at the Portland Timbers, staving off a late-season charge by the Philadelphia Union. They also won in 2019, setting a then-record for single-season points (72) that got broken by Shield winners New England Revolution a season ago.

LAFC’s Shield victory cements which 2023 Concacaf Champions League slot they’ll have as part of MLS’s five-team contingent. They finished as runners-up in the 2020 edition of the continental club competition that sends its winner to the FIFA Club World Cup.

LAFC had already locked up the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed for the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs – and now this Shield triumph ensures they'll have home-field advantage throughout the postseason, including in MLS Cup on Nov. 5, should they make it that far.

Path to silverware

First-year head coach Steve Cherundolo took over for now-Toronto FC head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley, overseeing arguably the most lavish roster in MLS history. They’ve weathered just two losing streaks all season, and won 11 of 13 games at one point.

LAFC seemingly made transfer-related headlines every week this summer, headlined by bringing in forward Gareth Bale and center back Giorgio Chiellini after they left Real Madrid and Juventus, respectively. They also signed forward Denis Bouanga as a Designated Player, all while re-signing captain Carlos Vela to a DP deal.

Before then, LAFC went about acquiring MLS-experienced players during the offseason. Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, defender Ryan Hollingshead and midfielders Ilie Sanchez and Kellyn Acosta are all emblematic of that approach. Career years from left back Diego Palacios, midfielder Jose Cifuentes and striker Cristian Arango have been hugely impactful too.

Past winners

Here's a full list of Supporters' Shield winners since the league's inaugural season in 1996.

Supporters' Shield Winners
Year
Team
Points (points per game)
2022
LAFC
67* (2.03)
2021
New England Revolution
73 (2.15)
2020
Philadelphia Union
47 (2.04)
2019
LAFC
72 (2.12)
2018
New York Red Bulls
71 (2.09)
2017
Toronto FC
69 (2.02)
2016
FC Dallas
60 (1.76)
2015
New York Red Bulls
60 (1.76)
2014
Seattle Sounders FC
64 (1.88)
2013
New York Red Bulls
59 (1.74)
2012
San Jose Earthquakes
66 (1.94)
2011
LA Galaxy
67 (1.97)
2010
LA Galaxy
59 (1.97)
2009
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2008
Columbus Crew
57 (1.90)
2007
D.C. United
55 (1.83)
2006
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
2005
San Jose Earthquakes
64 (2.00)
2004
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2003
Chicago Fire FC
53 (1.77)
2002
LA Galaxy
51 (1.82)
2001
Miami Fusion
53 (2.04)
2000
Sporting Kansas City
57 (1.78)
1999
D.C. United
57 (1.78)
1998
LA Galaxy
68 (2.12)
1997
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
1996
Tampa Bay Mutiny
58 (1.81)

*LAFC still have one regular-season game remaining.

Los Angeles Football Club Matchday MLS League Awards

