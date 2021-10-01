Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Handicapping the Eastern Conference race

Dear reader, have I mentioned that the third place and seventh place teams in the Eastern Conference are separated by exactly one whole point? I don't know what we did to deserve this, but good work everyone. Life is just better when MLS is more chaotic than everything else.

Before Week 29 begins, I figured we'd take a shot at trying to understand which teams stuck in this log jam have the best odds at coming out with a spot in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and maybe, just maybe, those odds will also correlate to where they finish in the standings. Remember, it's not just making the playoffs that's on the line. Teams two through four will host their Round One playoff games. That's a big deal.

We'll go in order of the current standings thank you very much.

They've already clinched a playoff spot. Now this weekend they can clinch first in the East. Kinda seems unfair.

The good news is that they still have a six-point cushion, Hany Mukhtar is a legitimate MVP candidate, they're playing quality soccer and have some of the best underlying numbers in MLS. They're going to be fine. Holding onto two-goal leads the rest of the way is probably a good idea, though.

I hesitated a bit to declare them the definite second-place finishers. It would have been a no-brainer if they hadn't blown a 2-0 lead to Orlando on Wednesday. But here we are.

It's definitely been a bit more hit and miss with D.C., but I expect them to hit enough to make the playoffs. The question will be if they can find consistent results to earn a home game.

They're only one point away from seventh place. But I really do believe in D.C. United . They've been in the top five in expected goal differential for nearly the entire season at this point and have probably been unlucky to not see out more results. They have the second-most wins in the East but have the same number of losses as the Red Bulls . Compare that to Nashville , who have one less win but nine more draws.

WEEK 29 GAME: Sunday, October 3 vs. Nashville SC (12 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+)

Place: 4th

4th Points: 39 from 27 games

39 from 27 games Remaining opponent points per game: 1.14

1.14 Expected goal differential: 21.21 (2nd in MLS)

21.21 (2nd in MLS) Verdict: Fifth place to seventh place

Folks, this is a weird one. They have the underlying numbers. They have the talent. They're tied for the easiest remaining schedule of the playoff contenders. And yet, no one blinked an eye when Chicago beat them 2-0 on Wednesday and one revered newsletter writer may have even predicted it.

Their last five games have come against FC Dallas, Cincinnati, RBNY (x2) and Chicago. You could realistically expect a team with NYCFC's numbers and ability to take 12 maybe even 15 points from that run. They took five. And considering how they played against Cincinnati, they probably got lucky to get even that. It should have been the stretch that pushed them to an easy home playoff game pick. Instead...

What will really mess with your brain is the fact that even though their opponent points per game are tied for the lowest in this group. They've got Nashville on Sunday, then a Red Bulls team that seem to have figured out how to make them very uncomfortable, Atlanta, D.C., the same Chicago team that just beat them, Inter Miami and Philadelphia.