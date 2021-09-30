Recap: Nashville SC 2, Orlando City SC 2

Orlando City SC roared back to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on Wednesday night at Nissan Stadium. The Lions broke their run of four straight defeats with a much-needed result to hold onto the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 11th minute, tapping home his own rebound after Pedro Gallese saved the initial penalty kick. The attacker continued his MVP-caliber season, finding the net for the 13th time this year.
After a lengthy stretch of Orlando pressure to start the second half, Randall Leal strode through midfield before picking out the bottom corner to double Nashville’s lead, setting the Boys in Gold up for what looked to be another solid home win.
Orlando had other ideas. A 76th-minute Daryl Dike penalty kick pulled them back into the game, and the Lions capped off a sustained spell of pressure with a 93rd-minute own goal from Brian Anunga, who turned the ball into his own net from a corner kick.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Orlando City bounced back in a big way with their first point in five games. A draw on the road against one of the league’s top sides could certainly prove to be a turning point in their season. Nashville will rue the missed opportunity to increase their hold on second place with dropped points all around them, and conceding their 10th set-piece goal of the season won’t improve their spirits.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Orlando City piled on the pressure late and were rewarded with an equalizer, albeit one at the wrong end from Brian Anunga.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Hany Mukhtar was once again the most dynamic player on the field. Nashville’s best moments ran through him, and he now co-leads the league in combined goals and assists (21).
Next Up
- NSH: Sunday, October 3 at New York City FC | 12 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- ORL: Saturday, October 2 vs DC United | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)