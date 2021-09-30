Recap: Nashville SC 2, Orlando City SC 2

Orlando City SC roared back to claim a dramatic 2-2 draw with Nashville SC on Wednesday night at Nissan Stadium. The Lions broke their run of four straight defeats with a much-needed result to hold onto the final Audi MLS Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring in the 11th minute, tapping home his own rebound after Pedro Gallese saved the initial penalty kick. The attacker continued his MVP-caliber season, finding the net for the 13th time this year.

After a lengthy stretch of Orlando pressure to start the second half, Randall Leal strode through midfield before picking out the bottom corner to double Nashville’s lead, setting the Boys in Gold up for what looked to be another solid home win.