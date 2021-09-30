Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Columbus Crew have earned continental silverware for the first time in the club's storied history, winning the Campeones Cup with a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul on Wednesday night at Lower.com Stadium.

Jonathan Mensah's 74th-minute header sealed the victory for Columbus, which had never previously been beyond the quarterfinals of a Concacaf competition, after Lucas Zelarayan's tantalizing free kick resulted in an own-goal that put the Crew in front after four minutes.

Columbus becomes the second consecutive MLS team to win the three-year-old competition after Atlanta United defeated Club America 3-2 in 2019. The trophy between the defending MLS Cup champion and Mexico's defending Campeon de Campeones champion was not contested in 2020.

Cruz Azul hoarded the ball and held xx% of possession, but struggled to convert it to consistent chances. Their best stretch came in the opening minutes of the second half, when Jonathan Rodriguez fired well over the crossbar on a wide-open chance in 47th minute and Juan Escobar struck the right post five minutes later.

In the dying moments, the partisan Columbus crowd reminded the Mexico City-based side of other American victories over Mexican opponents in the Ohio capital with a "dos-a-cero!" chant ringing out from the Nordecek behind the north goal.

Goals

  • 4' - CLB - Brayan Angulo (OG) | WATCH
  • 74' - CLB - Jonathan Mensah | WATCH

Advertising

Up Next

Campeones Cup Cruz Azul Columbus Crew

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, NYCFC 0

Recap: Chicago Fire FC 2, NYCFC 0
Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
Campeones Cup

Recap: Columbus Crew 2, Cruz Azul 0
Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Philadelphia Union 1

Recap: New York Red Bulls 1, Philadelphia Union 1
Recap: DC United 3, Minnesota United 1

Recap: DC United 3, Minnesota United 1
Recap: CF Montréal 1, New England Revolution 4

Recap: CF Montréal 1, New England Revolution 4
Recap: Toronto FC 3, FC Cincinnati 2

Recap: Toronto FC 3, FC Cincinnati 2
More News
Video
Video
SAVE: David Ochoa, Real Salt Lake - 16th minute
0:32

SAVE: David Ochoa, Real Salt Lake - 16th minute
GOAL: Jonathan Lewis, Colorado Rapids - 47th minute
1:05

GOAL: Jonathan Lewis, Colorado Rapids - 47th minute
Watch MLS in 15 from MTL vs. NE | September 29, 2021
15:13

Watch MLS in 15 from MTL vs. NE | September 29, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution | September 29, 2021
4:17

HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. New England Revolution | September 29, 2021
More Video