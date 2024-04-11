Atlanta United plan expansion of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground

“At its opening, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground was instantly the gold standard of MLS training facilities and has been routinely emulated by expansion teams that have since joined the league. Our intention has always been to further develop the campus in Marietta and that time has arrived. This evolution of the training ground is a credit to all our soccer people and the broader organization that have been part of driving the growth and development of our soccer assets and our position in the global soccer universe.”

“When we launched Atlanta United, we set out to ensure the club had everything it needed to be successful, and part of that was to have a state-of-the-art training facility to serve as the club’s home,” said Atlanta United owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank.

The $23 million investment will commence this summer and push total investment in the Marietta campus above $85 million. Connecting to the existing east wing of the facility, full project completion is expected by the summer of 2025.

Atlanta United have unveiled plans to expand and transform Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground, highlighted by a two-story, 20,000-square foot development that will include numerous additions and improvements for player health and well-being, a state-of-the-art content production studio, and dedicated space for their academy and front office associates.

The expansion will nearly double Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground’s footprint to 50,000 square feet, in addition to more than 500,000 square feet of playing surface, inclusive of six full-length fields and two warmup areas. It will also enable the club to dedicate more space in the existing structure to first team player health and well-being, notably converting areas to aid in recovery, environmental adaptation and cognitive training.

Enhancements will also be made to Truist Pavilion by renovating the second-floor flex space and by upgrading both first-floor locker rooms to meet professional standards. This will aid the club’s ability to host international clubs and federations for major soccer competitions arriving in Atlanta in the coming years with minimum disruption to the first team’s day-to-day activities.

“Considering the tremendous momentum behind MLS and soccer in Atlanta, and ahead of some of the world’s most prestigious international tournaments coming to the United States in the next few years, we have a generational opportunity to create a lasting impact on the sport of soccer in our region,” said Atlanta United president and CEO Garth Lagerwey.

“This investment will make Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground one of the premier soccer facilities in the world, boasting state-of-the-art amenities for our players and the flexibility to host several teams on campus at once. We consider this another significant step for Atlanta becoming the epicenter of soccer in North America.”

Overall, the two-floor expansion will also make a significant impact in areas of youth development, content development and media distribution. Featuring nearly 4,000 square feet dedicated to ATL UTD 2 and the club’s five academy teams, the new space will have a dedicated gym, locker room and office space for its six development teams and 20-plus staff members. Additionally, the academy will receive a dedicated classroom, better equipping the club’s educational staff and its academic partner Atlanta International School for youth players pursuing high school diplomas.