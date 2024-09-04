Atlanta United: Summer of change creates "astronomical" potential

"We just wanted to evolve our player model. And, again, we really wanted to take a look at 2025 and have people in place that were going to be able to take maximum advantage of the salary cap flexibility, the two Designated Player spots that are open and really try to evolve things like the club philosophy going forward. And ultimately we thought that a change in leadership at the head coach and GM positions were the best way to do that."

"I don't think it's a matter of hanging the fortunes of the club on any one person," Lagerwey told reporters on Wednesday. "I think we evaluate everybody collectively and ultimately any issues with the club stop with me. So I don't know that we ever lost confidence [in Bocanegra].

Bocanegra's exit comes three months after the club let go of head coach Gonzalo Pineda , symbolizing what club president and CEO Garth Lagerwey characterized as a new era.

That theme continued Wednesday morning, as the club announced the departure of vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra . The former US men's national team captain had been with the Five Stripes since their inaugural 2017 season.

"And so all I see here is the same as when I was hired. I see incredible opportunity. And what we didn't have was the flexibility. We had to unmake a number of decisions to put ourselves in a position to finally move forward and we've been able to do that."

"The potential here, it's astronomical," Lagerwey said. "I think we have the best facilities in the league. We certainly have the best stadium in the league. And so it's all here for us. It's just a matter of taking advantage of it.

Relaunch coming

Lagerwey said the head coaching search is underway, with interim manager Rob Valentino among the candidates for the permanent role. As for Bocanegra's replacement, Atlanta prefer a candidate with prior MLS experience.

Both hires will be geared towards restoring the club's juggernaut status.

"The evaluation was about the body of work," Lagerwey said. "It's the body of work not just over the last 18 months I've been here, but over the last five years. And ultimately we decided that despite some incredible successes – I mean, Carlos was a founding member of this organization. He's the one who set the bar so high, winning not just the 2018 MLS Cup, the Campeones Cup and the Open Cup, so he really did a tremendous job for the organization over many years.