Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo wins Week 25 AT&T Goal of the Week

For the second week in a row, an Atlanta United player has won AT&T Goal of the Week.

The Week 25 honors go to Luiz Araujo, who scored a banger in the opening five minutes of Atlanta's 4-0 home rout of FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. That follows Ezequiel Barco's win in Week 24 for a suddenly-surging squad with their eyes on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Araujo took home 45.3% of the final vote, while second place went to San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez (27.4% of vote) for the second of his three strikes in a wild 4-3 Real Salt Lake win.