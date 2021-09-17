Goal of the Week

Atlanta United's Luiz Araujo wins Week 25 AT&T Goal of the Week

For the second week in a row, an Atlanta United player has won AT&T Goal of the Week.

The Week 25 honors go to Luiz Araujo, who scored a banger in the opening five minutes of Atlanta's 4-0 home rout of FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night. That follows Ezequiel Barco's win in Week 24 for a suddenly-surging squad with their eyes on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Araujo took home 45.3% of the final vote, while second place went to San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez (27.4% of vote) for the second of his three strikes in a wild 4-3 Real Salt Lake win.

Third place belonged to Colorado Rapids forward Michael Barrios (19.5% of vote) for his acute-angle finish in a 2-2 draw at the Portland Timbers. Last place went to New York City FC midfielder Maxi Moralez (7.8% of vote) for his intricate play in a back-and-forth 3-3 draw against FC Dallas

Check out all the highlights below:

Atlanta United FC Luiz de Araújo Guimarães Neto Goal of the Week

