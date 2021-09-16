Recap: Atlanta United 4, FC Cincinnati 0

A Josef Martinez brace, coupled with Luiz Araujo's first MLS goal and a late free-kick golazo by Ezequiel Barco, lifted Atlanta to their sixth win in seven matches, moving them into sole possession of the seventh Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot in the Eastern Conference.

The hosts took the lead inside of five minutes thanks to a brilliant individual effort by Araujo, who ignited the home crowd behind a 1-0 scoreline, his first strike since signing on deadline day from reigning Ligue 1 title-holders Lille.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati saw a chance to level go by the wayside in the 23rd minute when Brenner's touch in front of the net on a cross missed the target. The Brazilian forward had an even better chance before the half-hour mark after pouncing on a poor Atlanta giveaway, yet fired over Brad Guzan's goal.

The Orange & Blue would rue those missed opportunities when Atlanta doubled their margin in the 40th minute on a set-piece routine. Alan Franco's touch inside the box on an Araujo free kick went to Martinez, who headed it past Przemyslaw Tyton to double the Five Stripes' advantage.

Martinez again found net in the 55th minute to secure a brace for himself, catching Tyton flat-footed with a curling effort that increased Atlanta's margin to 3-0. Adding to the achievement, Martinez's double came in his 100th regular-season appearance, and his 85 goals in that time are the most of any player in their first 100 games in MLS history.