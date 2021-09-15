Recap: New York City FC 3, FC Dallas 3

New York City FC and FC Dallas were both looking for three points at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday night, but had to settle for one point and three goals each in a thrilling back-and-forth 3-3 draw in the interconference match.

The result extends both teams' winless runs to three games, with NYCFC hanging onto fourth place in the Eastern Conference and Dallas seeing their Audi MLS Cup Playoff hopes fade as they sit three points outside the playoff places in the West, having played two games more than the teams immediately above them.

The visitors got on the scoreboard within four minutes courtesy of Obrian, the recipient of some good fortune. On a play that NYCFC defender Anton Tinnerholm would like back, FCD's Paxton Pomykal got into the box and hit a cross that looped over the NYCFC backline, squibbed past Tinnerholm, and fell to Obrian for the finish.

But Maxi Moralez would get an equalizer in the 20th minute, finding himself unguarded in the box after Jesus Medina played him a cheeky back-heel pass. FCD keeper Phelipe got a glove to it, but it was too hot for him to stop.

Though Ricardo Pepi got the first big chance of the second half, testing NYCFC keeper Sean Johnson in the 47th minute, NYCFC captured the lead 10 minutes later, on a sequence keyed by Gudmundur Thorarinsson fizzing a pass into Moralez. His shot was parried away by Phelipe, but Medina seized upon the rebound and slotted it home. Six minutes later, though, man-of-the-moment Ricardo Pepi played fellow homegrown Jesus Ferreira through a trio of NYCFC defenders, and Ferreira finished to get the teams back level.

But then Thorarinsson sent in an even better cross in the 67th minute, finding Talles Magno at the far post for an artful finish that was simultaneously ballet and karate in its technique, making for a memorable first MLS goal. But Dallas spoiled it by making sure it wouldn't be a game winner just five minutes later. Obrian got his second in the 73rd minute, with Andres Ricaurte playing Obrian in on goal with an incisive pass, and Obrian fired through traffic to equalize.