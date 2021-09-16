Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Colorado Rapids 2

The Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids shared points at Providence Park on Wednesday night in an end-to-end, high octane encounter. Sebastián Blanco 's stoppage time equalizer rescued a vital point for the 10-man Timbers, keeping both sides in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race.

While both sides still have at least 10 matches to play in the regular season, Wednesday night’s encounter certainly had the feel of postseason soccer. In front of a raucous Providence Park crowd, chances flowed on both ends and the tackles came in fast and furious.

One such tackle cost Portland a man just before halftime. Bill Tuiloma, arguably the best player of the first half in a new right-back role, stepped on the ankle of Mark-Anthony Kaye before putting in a brutal two-footed challenge on Braian Galván to give referee Armando Villarreal his pick of second yellow offenses.

After the break, Colorado made their man advantage pay. Jonathan Lewis continued his resurgent form, getting onto a clever layoff from Andre Shinyashiki to tap home from close range and redeeming himself from an open goal miss in the first half. The goal ended a 395-minute shutout streak for Portland ‘keeper Steve Clark, the longest in Portland’s MLS history.

The visitors’ lead was short lived, however. Just three minutes later, Felipe Mora found the net for the 10th time this season. The striker held his ground at the back post and pounced on a half yard of space to head home the service from Dario Zuparić.

Colorado appeared to have stolen a late winner through substitute Michael Barrios in the 87th minute. The diminutive winger struck an audacious (and likely unintentional) effort from the right touchline that curled past Clark, kissing the far post on its way into goal.