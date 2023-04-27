 US Open Cup drama! Atlanta eliminated, Miami & Seattle survive scares

Colorado Rapids 3, Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC 1

Lewis netted in the 5th and 55th minutes to pace the hosts, with Max also notching a 65th-minute tally. Jackson Dietrich made it interesting near the end of the first half with a 40th-minute goal for Northern Colorado that leveled the contest at 1-1, but the Rapids struck twice on the other side of intermission, with Lewis's second proving to be the game-winner and Max's subsequent tally providing the insurance.