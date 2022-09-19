Atlanta refuse to die, Seattle's playoff path looks grim & more from Week 32

As with last week, I’m going to focus on games at or near the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff line, since that’s where most of the drama is right now:

Three teams – Chicago , Toronto and Kansas City – were eliminated this weekend, to go with the three ( D.C. , Houston and San Jose ) who’d already seen the curtain ring down.

Second Spectrum’s tracking data points the finger directly at how deep the Crew drop their line in late-game situations. Whether they’re playing 10-v-11 or 11-v-11, they concede midfield and just defend in Eloy Room ’s lap. Everything becomes a box scramble, and when you’ve got that many bodies in the box and that many clear shooting lanes from midfield, strange things can happen…

Want more evidence? The last time these two teams met, it was 11-v-11 in the 75th minute, and the Crew were up 1-0. Montréal won that one 2-1.

Columbus have given up just 20 goals in all other situations all year long. What this tells me is that down the stretch, when games are tight, they are broken.

As per TruMedia via StatsPerform, Columbus are tied for league-worst (with the Revs ) with a -6 goal differential in the 75th minute or later when they have a lead, and nobody’s conceded more than the Crew’s nine goals in that situation. When they’re ahead or tied past the 75th minute, they’re -8 (again, tied with the Revs for league-worst), and all alone with an MLS-worst 13 goals conceded.

The point keeps Portland just above the fray on 46 points, good for fifth in the West. But that leaves them just three points above eighth-place RSL , and guess what? Those two teams meet on Decision Day.

“I think one thing that maybe we have to give credit to players is that sometimes when the first half doesn’t go the way we want to, we always find the adjustments in the areas that we need to be better in order to find what we’re looking for,” Savarese said afterward, and honestly during this five-game unbeaten run, he’s not wrong.

Savarese eventually switched Dairon back to forward and put Santi Moreno at wingback, before throwing in the kitchen sink with a 4-2-4 for the final 15 minutes or so.

The Timbers played what has become their typical 3-4-2-1 in this one, though Gio Savarese might’ve outsmarted himself by putting Dairon Asprilla – who’s been their center forward as of late – at right wingback, which then exposed Larrys Mabiala as a right center back. It was those two guys that Molino caught ball-watching on the Crew’s goal, and it was an effort to get Asprilla involved much defensively at all.

I have no new analysis to add this week because, as the tweet says, it just keeps happening. If you’re looking for a silver lining, I will point out the silver lining of Kevin Molino putting together a pretty good 84-minute shift, including an outstanding goal. They’ll clearly need him down the stretch as they try desperately to climb back above the line.

They have now conceded 15 goals when leading or tied after the 75th minute, and just 21 in all other scenarios. They dropped six points in the past eight days thanks to this habit. They are now in eighth place, below the playoff line and looking up at a handful of teams that are, right now, playing much better soccer than they are.

The Claret-and-Cobalt are just 3W-7L-6D since June 25, and have now lost two in a row. It has been a steady slide down the standings as xDAWG has faded as a determining factor and stuff like field balance has become more decisive.

Of course there’s no guarantee RSL will still be alive by then, as their 2-1 home loss to FC Cincinnati – one in which both goals were more-or-less gifted to the visitors – means they can be eliminated before Decision Day even rolls around if results go against them.

Nick Hagglund ’s a useful player, but how many times have you ever seen him hit a pass that breaks two lines and cuts six defenders out of the play? Then even after Pablo Ruiz temporarily slows Lucho Acosta down, Cincy still end up with a 5-v-4.

Cincy, meanwhile, finally jumped above the line into sixth place. Celentano and Brenner were huge, obviously, but credit to Pat Noonan for keeping his wingbacks low in order to protect against those big, field-opening diagonals RSL love to hit.

So after months and months of winning on the margins, that’s now where RSL are losing games, and for the first time in a long time it’s left them below the line.

Pablo Mastroeni changed his team’s shape in this one from their typical 4-4-1-1 to a 3-5-2, and to be honest, I don’t think it was the wrong idea. In the first half especially, they forced Cincy ‘keeper Roman Celentano into a hell of a performance. But subbing off Jasper Loffelsend at the break, and then Diego Luna on the hour robbed the midfield of both bite and creativity, and it really started to show over the final 20 minutes of the game.

But LAFC were so great with that re-press they'd just win the ball and do it all over again, often generating three or four chances from what was essentially one sequence.

All of this worked as a perfect counterpoint to how high-risk TFC's approach is, and how it's not translating right now because they can't win the ball back immediately after turnovers in valuable spots. The thing with Bob Bradley's LAFC teams was that they'd try these super-hard, super-high-value slip-passes in Zone 14 that, if they got cut out, could turn into really bad breakaways going in the other direction.

Cartagena, meanwhile, is a pretty no-frills d-mid, one who Pareja even trusts enough to play as a single pivot, as was the case in this game.

Still, it’s that first part, the “always running” part, that really matters. His point-of-attack defense is a massive weapon, as Sacramento found out to their displeasure, while his ability to create depth opens up room for, and provides a target for both Facu Torres and Mauricio Pereyra . They are getting to be more varied in their playmaking because Angulo is just a massively different look from what Orlando’s had out there for most of the year.

A pair of mid-season arrivals, winger Ivan Angulo and d-mid Wilder Cartagena , have been crucial to Orlando ’s turnaround over the past month after a mostly miserable first half of the summer, and have given Oscar Pareja newfound flexibility. Angulo is relentless on both sides of the ball – he’s always running, and I love him for it – but he’s also got enough skill to play the final ball.

Orlando City’s US Open Cup title hangover lasted one game, as they bounced back from a 1-0 midweek home loss to Atlanta with a 4-0 evisceration of Toronto on Saturday evening, pushing the Lions up to 45 points and putting the Reds out of their 2022 misery.

Six defenders immediately cut out when the ball is lost, Michael Bradley trying to defend 1-v-3 in central midfield, Pereyra allowed to count the minutes as he steps into a through-ball… that’s nightmare fuel for anyone who coaches front-foot soccer.

While Blake stole the show and stole the Union a point, let’s take a moment to appreciate how utterly dominant Atlanta were defensively against a team that’s scored 7,000 goals over the past couple of months. Philly barely got a sniff:

The simple truth is that the Five Stripes got Andre Blake ’d, as the UConn legend (no chance I wasn’t going to slip that in there) put in a time-capsule performance to keep the clean sheet. It was Player of the Week-caliber, not just Team of the Week.

That midweek win in Orlando clearly gave Atlanta some life, and the truth is that they deserved three more from what eventually became a scoreless home draw against visiting Philly on Saturday.

Here is a good and lengthy Gonzalo Pineda answer about how he’s had to juggle both personnel and tactics throughout the year, and what’s going right now for a Five Stripes team that is suddenly three unbeaten and just two points below the line.

“We used two fullbacks, really three in Andrew Gutman, Brooks Lennon and Ronald Hernandez almost at the same time,” Pineda explained about how his side played on Saturday. “You have to improvise a little bit and find different shapes, different formations. Again, I’m not big on formation, if you look at the 4-2-3-1, but where on the field. What part of the field is important. That’s more of the defensive shape at times that we use, but after that we have so many structures within the team.

“It’s the structures that matter to me against certain opponents. I felt that today was more of a 4-3-3 in attack or even a 2-3-2-3, trying to put Amar [Sejdic] and Thiago [Almada] in between the lines, and when their midfielder was going to our fullback, we were finding those players and trying to switch the point of attack. I felt the players did a great job with that.”

Getting guys like Gutman, Lennon and Hernandez healthy has been crucial for this recent push (Gutman has been Atlanta’s best player since returning to the lineup), while at the same time, Almada and Santi Sosa have both leveled up.

I really thought, a month ago, that Atlanta were done. But the door’s been left open, and if there was more season left, I think I’d bet on them figuring out how to walk through it. But they’re chasing teams that all have a game in hand, so it feels too little, too late.