Armchair Analyst: Cincy & Chicago get the basic stuff right, Atlanta stump Seattle & more from Week 6

It wasn’t pretty and you could argue that, based upon the balance of play, it wasn’t even necessarily deserved. Montréal were consistently more dangerous and consistently generated dangerous chances. They strung together a lot of the type of soccer that usually results in multiple goals. They just didn’t finish them, as so:

That is what Cincy brought to the table in the second half of their 2-1 win “at” CF Montréal , their first win of the season and second in 16 games going back to the end of last summer. They worked hard. They didn't quit. When there was a set piece, they were the far superior team, and they were rewarded for it.

FC Cincinnati got some of the basic stuff right on Saturday afternoon, doing a good job of playing with energy and being dangerous on set pieces in the second half. We are going to call this, for the lack of a better term, “effortful execution.” It’s a simple truism in team sports — especially invasion sports — that a mediocre or even poor game plan can be successful if it’s executed with real effort and commitment.

But that’s the game. If you miss chances like that, you leave yourself open for a humbling if your opponent refuses to quit. For the second straight week that’s who Cincy were, and this time they didn’t just make a noble but doomed effort; they kept pushing and got the win, which happened to be the first come-from-behind win in the team’s MLS history.

“Very good response in scoring that equalizer,” Cincy head coach Jaap Stam said after the game. “Afterwards, [we were] pushing forward to get the second one as well, which is very good.

“You could see that they want to work every game, very hard to get the result. They’re very dedicated to what they need to do. They try to do their best.”

I would quibble with the “every game” part — I think we’ve seen a different level of commitment over the past two weeks — but by and large the above quotes hold water. There was a good response; they did keep pushing for the equalizer; they did work very hard to get the result. And then when they had a chance to put Montréal to the sword on set pieces, they did so.

This is the most basic kind of progress, but my god did Cincy need it.

The other thing they needed and have gotten, at least a little bit, these past two weeks: production from their big-money players. Lucho Acosta was brought in to be a playmaker and a leader, and when he’s been on the field this year he’s been both. Allan Cruz and Yuya Kubo have been working hard in central midfield, as have Geoff Cameron and Gustavo Vallecilla in central defense. None of the above have been perfect (Cameron and Vallecilla just watching Djordje Mihailovic scoot past them en route to the game’s first goal was … interesting) but the shoulders aren’t slumping after they go down a goal these days. That is a big and welcome change.

Another big and welcome change this past weekend was the play of Jurgen Locadia, who scored his first MLS goal since his debut last summer and was, in a lot of ways, the real catalyst for Cincy’s second-half surge. He came on as a second forward alongside Brenner in Stam’s new 5-3-2 and scored the equalizer. Arguably just as important is that he gave Cincy a target to launch toward as they decided, for the final 30 minutes, to just skip central midfield almost entirely.