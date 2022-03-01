Are Nashville SC serious Supporters' Shield contenders in 2022?

"I really like the way this Nashville team is set up,” Carr said. “I think they can go on the road and do what they do, which is get draws and take the wins if there’s even more than that. I was concerned about their transition to the West, but I’m actually feeling more and more good about the fact they’re going to go on this road trip and they’re one of the best teams in MLS to be prepared for this type of start to the season.”