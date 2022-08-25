Alphonso Davies, Donovan, BWP? Bringing back one former great on each club for the stretch run

I’m kind of all over the place with this one. There’s an argument for the 2019 version of Nani, since Orlando have struggled to create from the wings. There’s an argument for the 2015 version of Kaka, since the lack of distribution from central midfield has forced Oscar Pareja to push Mauricio Pereyra back into a No. 8 role, which means they’re not getting as much as they could/should from the No. 10. And there’s an argument for prime Yoshi Yotun, who was so good in that No. 8 role – which then allows Pereyra to push back up. And, of course, there’s an argument for either Cyle Larin or Daryl Dike up top, since Ercan Kara is not setting the world on fire.