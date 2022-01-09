Albert Rusnak announces departure from Real Salt Lake

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Albert Rusnak took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his departure from Real Salt Lake, the MLS Western Conference side he's featured for since 2017.

The Slovakian international midfielder is currently a free agent and has been reliably linked to interest from Seattle Sounders FC and D.C. United.

Rusnak, who captained RSL in 2021, is coming off a career year where he posted 11 goals and 11 assists across 34 regular-season games (all starts).

"My time at Real Salt Lake is done and while it is now time to say goodbye, please know that I will cherish our memories, how we overcame many obstacles, in the face of immeasurable odds," Rusnak wrote.

Rusnak has been a Designated Player for RSL and finishes his time in Utah with 41 goals and 39 assists across 140 regular-season matches (135 starts). The club's entering new ownership with David Blitzer & Smith Entertainment Group, plus has lifted the interim tag on head coach Pablo Mastroeni.

Before the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, he expressed a desire to remain in RSL. But reports, especially around joining Seattle, have picked up steam of late.

Rusnak is among the league’s highest-profile free agents this offseason. A full list of eligible players can be found here

Real Salt Lake Albert Rusnak

