Albert Rusnak announces departure from Real Salt Lake

Albert Rusnak took to Instagram on Saturday to announce his departure from Real Salt Lake, the MLS Western Conference side he's featured for since 2017.

The Slovakian international midfielder is currently a free agent and has been reliably linked to interest from Seattle Sounders FC and D.C. United.

Rusnak, who captained RSL in 2021, is coming off a career year where he posted 11 goals and 11 assists across 34 regular-season games (all starts).