Young Players: Who stepped up in Matchday 28?

A match-deciding brace and a goal from an MLS debutant highlighted another banner week for the league's up-and-comers.
Here's who made the cut for our latest Young Players of the Matchday selections from Matchday 28.
Yapi had already taken a step forward in 2025, then built on that with his best performance yet in Sunday's 2-1 upset of Minnesota United at Allianz Field.
Colorado's 20-year-old homegrown forward netted his first career brace, with his 70th-minute strike giving him six goals for the season and standing as the game-winner.
With an injury to João Paulo opening up his path to the first team, Brunell showed why he's among the top prospects emerging out of Seattle's vaunted youth academy, bagging his first MLS goal to cap off a dominant 4-0 road win at the LA Galaxy.
The 18-year-old US youth international could be next in Seattle's pipeline of standout homegrown midfielders, joining a group that includes Obed Vargas, Danny Leyva and Josh Atencio (since traded to Colorado).
Recently elevated to St. Louis CITY's first team, Orozco ignited his team's surprising 3-1 win over Nashville SC. His first MLS goal came from a near-impossible angle and capitalized on a failed set-piece clearance.
A former Real Salt Lake homegrown, the 21-year-old Mexican defender continues to seize the opportunities he's been presented with.
Gozo scored just three minutes into Real Salt Lake's eventual 2-1 defeat at the New York Red Bulls, racing forward to cap a lightning-quick counterattack that began with Diego Luna's through ball.
The 18-year-old homegrown forward now has three goals in 20 games during his first season of getting regular minutes.
The No. 1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick continues to impress at center back for San Diego FC after entering the league as a midfielder.
Duah cleared two shots off the line, to go along with six clearances and 86 percent passing accuracy, in a 2-0 win at Sporting Kansas City.
- Peyton Miller: New England's 17-year-old homegrown fullback registered his second assist of the season to help seal a 2-0 win over D.C. United.
- Idan Toklomati: Fresh off celebrating his 21st birthday, Toklomati got his ninth goal contribution of the season with an assist on Wilfried Zaha's game-winning golazo at FC Cincinnati.