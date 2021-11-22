"Anything is possible": Damir Kreilach, Albert Rusnak tandem lead RSL into playoffs

In 2021, Real Salt Lake were a lot of things. One thing they were not? Boring.

“It’s not been a smooth ride, that’s for sure,” star midfielder Albert Rusnak told MLSsoccer.com before their Western Conference Round One game at Seattle on Tuesday evening (10:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes).

And it took damn near every second available in their 34-game regular season to qualify for the playoffs, thanks to Damir Kreilach ’s game-winner deep into stoppage time against Sporting Kansas City in their final match.

RSL have dealt with ownership uncertainty for a year, with the club currently up for sale. They experienced a fairly unprecedented story of their head coach, Freddy Juarez, departing midseason to take an assistant coaching job with the Seattle Sounders . In came Pablo Mastroeni, leading them on an interim basis. Despite those hurdles, they remained in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race from first kick through Decision Day.

"We clicked"

Throughout the adversity and uncertainty, Rusnak and Kreilach have helped navigate the club down that bumpy road.

Rusnak started all 34 games, one of only five non-goalkeepers in MLS to do so this year. It was his best statistical season as well, with 11g/11a. Meanwhile, Kreilach recorded 16g/9a, including the most important goal of their season (so far). The pair also were each top five in the league in distance covered.

“We know each other, it’s been four seasons together,” Kreilach said. “I only have all the best to say about Albert, he’s a great player. He showed yet again this season how important he is to our team.”

Off the field, the two are very close. Both Europeans (Rusnak represents Slovakia, Krielach is from Croatia), they and their families spend time together often. Just as their on-pitch relationship, it’s been seamless.

Both players are versatile, too. Kreilach was originally signed as a box-to-box midfielder, though has spent most of his time in Utah playing center forward or second striker. Rusnak can feature just about anywhere in attack as well.