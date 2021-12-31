Transfer Tracker

Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

Seattle Sounders FC are angling to sign attacking midfielder Albert Rusnak via free agency, according to Niko Moreno and Jeremiah Oshan of Sounder At Heart.

Rusnak, a 27-year-old Slovakian international, has been a Designated Player and captain for Real Salt Lake. Since first coming to MLS in 2017, he has 41 goals and 39 assists across 140 appearances (135 starts) for the club.

Ahead of RSL’s run to the Western Conference Final in 2021, he told MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert that he’d “love to stay” in Utah. But as of now, the out-of-contract star hasn’t sorted his future.

At Seattle, there are several RSL connections that could shift Rusnak in that direction. Assistant coach Freddy Juarez was RSL’s head coach before joining Seattle midseason last September. And Sounders sporting director Craig Waibel originally brought Rusnak to MLS during his own Claret & Cobalt days, arriving from Eredivisie side Groningen.

Rusnak is among the league’s highest-profile free agents this offseason. A full list of eligible players can be found here.

Transfer Tracker Seattle Sounders FC Real Salt Lake Albert Rusnak

Related Stories

Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency
Report: Orlando City near move for Argentine winger Gaston Gonzalez
Report: Inter Miami loaning Rodolfo Pizarro to CF Monterrey
More News
More News
Alistair Johnston craves "bigger role" after trade from Nashville to Montréal

Alistair Johnston craves "bigger role" after trade from Nashville to Montréal
Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency
Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency
Transfer Tracker

Report: Sean Davis signs with Nashville SC in free agency
Every MLS team's 2022 New Year's wishlist
Voices: Sam Jones

Every MLS team's 2022 New Year's wishlist
MLS players to watch as Europe's January transfer window opens
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

MLS players to watch as Europe's January transfer window opens
2022 Soccer Almanac: Key dates & major tournaments in busy year ahead
National Writer: Charles Boehm

2022 Soccer Almanac: Key dates & major tournaments in busy year ahead
More News
Video
Video
Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
1:26:38

Breaking down Charlotte FC's roster ahead of their debut season
Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
1:20

Tristan Blackmon and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi traded via MLS Expansion Draft
D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:25

D.C. United's Joseph Mora is the third pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
2:13

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines is the first pick in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft
More Video