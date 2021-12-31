Reports: Seattle Sounders chasing Albert Rusnak in free agency

Rusnak, a 27-year-old Slovakian international, has been a Designated Player and captain for Real Salt Lake . Since first coming to MLS in 2017, he has 41 goals and 39 assists across 140 appearances (135 starts) for the club.

A quiet Sounders offseason is looking to get a bit more interesting. https://t.co/nmXTjSWViT

Ahead of RSL’s run to the Western Conference Final in 2021, he told MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert that he’d “love to stay” in Utah. But as of now, the out-of-contract star hasn’t sorted his future.

At Seattle, there are several RSL connections that could shift Rusnak in that direction. Assistant coach Freddy Juarez was RSL’s head coach before joining Seattle midseason last September. And Sounders sporting director Craig Waibel originally brought Rusnak to MLS during his own Claret & Cobalt days, arriving from Eredivisie side Groningen.