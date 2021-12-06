Acosta, Robinson, Turner nominated for US Soccer Male Player of the Year

The MLS trio joins former Philadelphia Union standout Brenden Aaronson, FC Dallas academy alum Weston McKennie and Chelsea star Christian Pulisic for the 2021 award, which will be announced later this month.

In MLS, Turner was voted the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and was named to the MLS Best XI as he helped lead New England to a first-ever Supporters' Shield title while setting a new single-season points record (73).

Turner had a breakout season for the USMNT, earning the Golden Glove award as best goalkeeper of the Concacaf Gold Cup and placing on the tournament’s Best XI . He started the USMNT’s first five matches in Concacaf Octagonal qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Robinson was also named MLS Best XI, with Atlanta United conceding an average of just 0.92 goals and tallying nine clean sheets in the 25 matches he started.

Robinson emerged as a regular starter for Gregg Berhalter’s squad. The center back played every minute of the Gold Cup and headed in the extra-time winning goal in the final against Mexico, while also featuring in critical qualifying matches.

He was also a key cog in leading Colorado to the Western Conference's top spot. Highly versatile, Acosta can play across the midfield or even at outside back.

Acosta has enjoyed a renaissance with the USMNT and was one of three players to lift both the Nations League and Gold Cup trophies. He played in 20 overall matches, the most by a USMNT player in a calendar year since Landon Donovan in 2002.

The US Soccer Male Player of the Year has been awarded since 1984, with Rick Davis claiming the inaugural award. LA Galaxy legend Landon Donovan holds the record for most awards, winning it four times, while Clint Dempsey won it on three occasions.

For the first time, fans can vote for the winner on ussoccer.com with that total accounting for 15% of the overall tally. The rest comes from USMNT players, coaches, media and other related entities.