Three MLS players make 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI

Fresh off deep runs at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, three MLS players cracked the tournament's Best XI.
Two hail from Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution, with Canada winger Tajon Buchanan and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner making the cut. Turner made 26 saves throughout the tournament, recorded five clean sheets and conceded only one goal, earning him the Best Goalkeeper Award. Buchanan, meanwhile, scored in Canada's semifinal loss to Mexico and earned the tournament's Young Player Award.
The third MLS player is Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson, Turner's USMNT teammate. Robinson anchored the US defense that maintained five shutouts, then capped off the tournament by scoring the winning goal in the final against Mexico.
In total, three players from the championship-winning US team were included. Canada, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Mexico and Qatar also have players in the 4-3-3 formation.
Check out the full Best XI below.
Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI
Matt Turner (USA); Miles Robinson (USA), Edson Alvarez (MEX), Shaq Moore (USA), Damion Lowe (JAM); Hector Herrera (MEX), Celso Borges (CRC), Tajon Buchanan (CAN); Akram Afif (QAT), Rogelio Funes Mori (MEX), Almoez Ali (QAT)