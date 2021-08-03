Three MLS players make 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup Best XI

Fresh off deep runs at this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, three MLS players cracked the tournament's Best XI.

Two hail from Eastern Conference leaders New England Revolution, with Canada winger Tajon Buchanan and United States goalkeeper Matt Turner making the cut. Turner made 26 saves throughout the tournament, recorded five clean sheets and conceded only one goal, earning him the Best Goalkeeper Award. Buchanan, meanwhile, scored in Canada's semifinal loss to Mexico and earned the tournament's Young Player Award.