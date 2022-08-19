Aaron Long: "I'm ready for whatever" in Europe or free agency

It’s a possibility the New York Red Bulls center back is excited by, as he’ll be out of contract after the 2022 MLS season.

“Yeah, of course man,” Long told Extratime’s Andrew Wiebe when asked about shipping across the pond. “I got a ride-or-die, so she'll come with me wherever. The baby's thriving now. I'm ready for whatever.”

The 29-year-old defender has been linked with an overseas move for several years, connected to clubs across France’s Ligue 1 and England’s top two divisions. Nothing has quite panned out, though, playing for the Red Bulls since 2016 while becoming a two-time MLS All-Star and the 2018 MLS Defender of the Year.

Remaining in MLS, be it at New York or elsewhere, is definitely another option. Long projects as one of the offseason’s most in-demand free agents, and he’s bound to have suitors this winter, acting as a defensive anchor with nearly 150 combined league and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.