Top free agents for the 2023 MLS season: Bedoya, Long, Salloi & more

In our view, these are the best players available this offseason.

Transparency is good. The full list of potential free agents (including those with a club option for 2023) can be found here . This is not a comprehensive list of players out of contract; it is only the players who meet the requirements for MLS free agency.

Thanks in part to new, lessened requirements for free agency – at least 24 years old and five years of service in MLS – more players are available than in years past.

The list of free agents for 2023 is out, as provided by the MLS Players Association. A number of big, coveted players are available.

The Red Bulls are obviously one of them, but Long’s a SoCal boy. It’s very easy to imagine him being the LA Galaxy ’s main priority this winter.

Matt Doyle: I doubt he’ll get a Zimmerman-esque DP deal, but Long makes a lot of sense for a lot of teams on something approaching max TAM.

The Red Bulls lost homegrown midfielder and captain Sean Davis to Nashville in free agency last year, too.

Long will be 30 in the offseason, firmly in peak years for central defenders. He may well be a first-choice starter at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for the USMNT. Walker Zimmerman ’s DP contract extension with Nashville SC might lift the top end of the market for Long. There won’t be a shortage of teams interested in signing him; I reported earlier this year the New York Red Bulls rejected a very lucrative trade offer in the offseason for him.

Tom Bogert: A current stalwart with the US men’s national team and 2018 MLS Defender of the Year still in his prime? Aaron Long will be one of the league’s most sought-after free agents.

So my money would be on KC keeping him. But my god would he be a perfect fit for a Houston Dynamo side that desperately needs more productivity from its wingers.

MD: I feel like it’s a long shot for him to sign elsewhere in MLS – if he leaves Sporting, it’ll likely be to go back to Europe, right?

Salloi hasn’t quite hit the same marks in 2022 as his career-best year in 2021, where he had 16g/8a, but the Hungarian international and homegrown player is still a dynamic winger in his prime.

TB: At 26 years old, Daniel Salloi directly benefits from the lessened free agency requirements. At this age and résumé, if he chooses to stay in MLS rather than head to Europe, Salloi will have a ton of teams interested, including incumbent Sporting KC who want to keep him.

If I was Toronto, I would do everything in my power to prevent either of those outcomes.

MD: Gonna just pour some gasoline on this one: If Djordje Mihailovic is sold this winter, then the best and most obvious landing spot for Osorio in free agency is CF Montréal . The second best is – I’m not kidding here – Vancouver .

Osorio will be at the upcoming World Cup with Canada .

If he chooses to stay in MLS, Osorio will have options. He has made 252 regular-season appearances for his boyhood Toronto FC since 2013 and is having one of his best attacking seasons production-wise this year.

TB: Jonathan Osorio has spoken of his desire to head to Europe at some point. This is his most realistic, if not last, chance at 30 years old and as an impending free agent.

Just throwing darts here, but either Dallas (replacing Franco Jara as the primary backup striker) or Austin (he’s got a connection to Josh Wolff, who was an assistant in Columbus when Gyasi was there) could be the endpoint.

MD: Kind of need to see how the rest of the year plays out for Gyasi in Colorado – right now it probably doesn’t make a ton of sense to re-sign him given the substantial GAM hit because of those add-ons. Beyond that, it doesn’t really feel like a bidding war is going to ensue.

The Rapids acquired Zardes for $300,000 in General Allocation up-front and another $1.1 million in add-ons. A lot of those are tied into Zardes re-signing in Colorado, so Columbus are watching his future with great financial incentive.

Zardes, who will be 31 in the offseason, has 3g/2a in 12 appearances with the Rapids so far. He helped lead the Crew to an MLS Cup 2020 title and has 57 goals in the last four-plus seasons.

TB: Traded from the Columbus Crew to the Colorado Rapids in late April, USMNT forward Gyasi Zardes could be on the move again this winter.

MD: I would be utterly shocked, yeah. But Bedoya grew up one town over from Fort Lauderdale, and Chris Henderson has been smart about adding veteran pieces from within the league. He could fit at Inter Miami as a rotation piece.

Bedoya, 35, has made 176 regular-season appearances with the Union after arriving in 2016. He’s been integral in the club’s turnaround from laughing stock to hitting new heights year after year. He lifted the 2020 Supporters’ Shield, then helped lead Philly to the 2021 Concacaf Champions League semifinals and Eastern Conference Final in the same season.

TB: Alejandro Bedoya is the Philadelphia Union ’s captain and a key piece to the group on the field, even at his age in a highly energetic, young team.

MD: Remedi’s a little too turnover-prone to be termed “reliable,” but after a half-decade in MLS I think everybody knows what they’re getting from him. He could be a solid depth piece for any number of good teams, as he was for those great Atlanta teams in 2018 & ‘19.

If Remedi leaves San Jose, it’ll be interesting to see if it’s elsewhere in MLS or abroad. He began his career at Banfield and was linked with a move back to Argentina before being acquired by San Jose.

Originally acquired by Atlanta United in 2018 during the summer of that season ahead of winning MLS Cup, Remedi has made 105 regular-season appearances. He’s spent the last year-and-a-half with San Jose , where he’s been a regular starter.

TB: Completing his fifth year in MLS, Eric Remedi is on an expiring contract and qualifies for free agency, per the MLSPA.

TB: Anton Tinnerholm just returned from a long-term Achilles injury that kept him out for nearly a calendar year. Until then, Tinnerholm had been extremely durable.

Before his injury, Tinnerholm started 106 of NYCFC’s regular-season games over three-and-a-half seasons, proving among the best right backs in the league. The former Sweden international was injured during the club’s victorious MLS Cup run last year.

Tinnerhom will enter his age-32 season in 2023. He was one of the highest-paid right backs in MLS this year.

MD: We need to see if Tinnerholm can get back to 100% – or at least 90%, anyway. Thus far in his recovery, he hasn’t been close.

Still, it’s early days and there’s no reason to think he’s permanently damaged (everybody comes back from torn Achilles these days). If it plays out like that, I don’t think there’s any chance NYCFC let him go.