360 View: Ranking the best No. 10s in MLS

Hello there, beautiful people! Welcome back to 360 View with yours truly, Kevin Egan!

Portland Timbers head coach Phil Neville is the inspiration for this week’s piece. Neville recently claimed that his gem of a 10 Evander is the “best player in the conference.” I love this approach from Neville, empowering his star with public belief and trust. Here’s the thing: For us fans, that comment was always going to spark debate. So, let’s get stuck in.

For this 360 View, I’ve decided to simply focus on the best No. 10s this season in MLS. The maestros. We happen to have the GOAT Lionel Messi in our league, but there are also many other wizards, as well as unorthodox creators, who deserve some love.

I’ve always felt that MLS embraces the 10 as much as any league, and certainly more so than the top leagues in Europe today. Think of your favorite players of all time… For me, Zidane and Ronaldinho jump to mind. Both 10s. A special breed, and when humming, often the fans' favorite.

In the early MLS years, we had diamonds like Carlos Valderrama, Marco Etcheverry and Mauricio Cienfuegos. Legends. The 10 continued to thrive in MLS, and three of my Apple TV colleagues are three of the best 10s the league has seen: Sacha Kljestan, Diego Valeri and Ignacio Piatti.

Here we are in 2024, and the 10 is as prominent as ever in MLS, so compiling my ‘Top Ten 10s Today’ is no easy task. There are some huge names on the outside looking in, including former MLS MVPs, but that’s the nature of form. This list could look a lot different toward the end of the season.