360 View: Is John Herdman's Toronto FC a serious contender?

Last week’s double match week bonanza was bonkers! I loved every second of it on the #MLS360 desk, as well as jumping in for Liam McHugh on MLS Wrap-Up.

Before I get to some of this week’s MLS 360 takes, let’s spotlight some of the underrated stars of the 2024 season. In my view, they should be in the MLS All-Star conversation.

Jared Stroud – The Stroud brothers are rockin’ it this year. Peter has been outstanding for the New York Red Bulls, only for an ankle injury to derail his momentum. And Jared has been doing his best David Beckham impression for his new team, D.C. United. Stroud has seven assists this season and seems to have a telepathic relationship with both defender Aaron Herrera and Golden Boot candidate Christian Benteke.

Cole Bassett – When Djordje Mihailovic joined the Colorado Rapids, Bassett moved into a deeper-lying role. Man, has that worked out beautifully. A classy player, and a wonderful reader of the game, Bassett is having a standout year. So much that I’d argue he’s Colorado’s MVP so far.

Jáder Obrian – Who saw this coming? Not me. Obrian is a Re-Entry Draft revelation! Dynamic, fun to watch and clinical, Obrian was deservedly alongside Lionel Messi and Benteke up front in a recent Team of the Matchday. Austin are making moves in the market too, so watch out for Los Verde!

Robin Lod – Can we stop acting surprised when Lod surpasses all expectations? The Finn is a Loons legend. He was asked to be their creator when Emanuel Reynoso no-showed, and Robin said “no problem.” He’s a gem.