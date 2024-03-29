360 View: 5 national team snubs set for a big Matchday 7

Here are my top five players who could absolutely help their national teams in the future. They’re bound to have a say this weekend for Matchday 7.

Matchday 7: Saturday at Nashville SC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Juan Camilo Hernández Suárez, or simply ‘Cucho’, has to be the frontrunner for Landon Donovan MLS MVP (I know, we’re only five games in, so cool the jets Kev). BWP is constantly in awe of what he’s doing for Columbus. On #MLS360 last week, Bradley called Cucho the “modern-day No. 9,” in that he can do it all. He’s started the season where he left off, as the man who brought the Crew to MLS Cup gold.

So, if he’s operating at his operatic high note, why aren’t Colombia using his talents?

There is a simple answer, and also one that’s slightly more complicated. Let’s start with the obvious: Colombia are winning football matches. Néstor Lorenzo’s men are on a six-match winning streak, which includes a World Cup qualifying win against Brazil and a friendly victory against Spain last week in London. They’re also on a remarkable 21-match unbeaten run. Cucho largely hasn’t been part of Lorenzo’s squads once he took over, and while he’s been phenomenal in MLS play, Lorenzo’s winning formula can’t be denied.

And the slightly more complicated answer is directed to the type of striker Cucho is. When BWP says he’s a modern-day No. 9, one who can drift, roam, assist, create spaces for others, and use his creative freedoms to produce magic, that may not be what certain teams need. Colombia play with true wingers, a true No. 10 in James Rodríguez, and true No. 9s. I can understand why Lorenzo’s sticking with what’s working.