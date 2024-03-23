Great Scot! Lewis Morgan bags hat trick vs. Inter Miami

Due to injuries and international call-ups, some stars were missing at Red Bull Arena. But Lewis Morgan didn’t get that memo.

With Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi missing due to a hamstring injury and RBNY's Emil Forsberg out for international duty with Sweden, Morgan struck for a hat trick, the second of his MLS career, to lead the New York Red Bulls to a 4-0 win over the Herons on a rain-soaked Saturday afternoon in Harrison, New Jersey.

Morgan, who missed nearly all of last season due to injury, opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a low shot inside the far post from the edge of the 18-yard box. He added a second against his former club in the 51st minute with a first-time finish off a Dante Vanzeir layoff before finishing the hatty in the 70th minute, a tap-in off another Vanzeir feed.

"I’m always confident, confident in front of the goal. I think today was more about the players around me," said Morgan post-match. " ... My goals were just a combination of what the guys did and the hard work they put in."