360 View: My must-watch teams on MLS Season Pass

Last week #MLS360 was absolutely bonkers. The goals were flying in: 42 on Saturday, and hopefully those who joined us had as much fun as we did. Special shoutout to former Minnesota United and Orlando City manager Adrian Heath for joining us in studio. Nicknamed “Inchy” from his legendary playing days, Heath brought such a unique perspective alongside my weekly teammates Bradley Wright-Phillips, Kaylyn Kyle and Sacha Kljestan.
One of the biggest perks about being in and around our MLS Apple TV studios is simply being a sponge. Watching and learning. Realizing what makes people tick. And noticing what piques their interest. I’ve started to notice which teams in MLS spark debate, which teams leave folks wanting more, and which teams ensure everyone stops what they’re doing so they can simply be a fan and watch the game. Those teams deserve love.
With that said, let’s give this a rattle. Below are my Top 5 Must-Watch Teams so far in 2024. Forget wins and losses. Disregard modern data. This is about the simple joy and intrigue of watching a team play.
- Matchday 6: Saturday at Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Is the tide turning in Los Angeles? The LA Galaxy are the most successful club in MLS history. They’ve been the standard-bearers and a global symbol for the league, with iconic superstars like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic donning their famed white kit.
But here’s the thing: A turbulent few years for the five-time MLS Cup champions coincided with the birth of an adversary down the street. Since bursting onto the scene in 2018, LAFC have been the headline act in the city of stars. But here in 2024, I feel we could be in the midst of a spotlight shift.
I’m not saying the LA Galaxy will win trophies this season, but I am saying they’re already must-see. An aging and somewhat porous defense has teamed up with a rapid and exhilarating new attack! That’s the perfect recipe for entertainment!
My prediction is the Galaxy will score the most goals in the Western Conference this season, and they may also concede the most. Last week’s 3-3 thriller with St. Louis CITY could very well become the norm for this Galaxy team. What’s not to love?
Yes, it’s too early to say the Galaxy are ‘back.' But I’ll tell you this: I’m ‘back’ to making this team appointment viewing. I’m all-in on Galaxy games!
- Matchday 6: Saturday at New York Red Bulls (2 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Of course Inter Miami make this list.
I will never forget watching Lionel Messi’s debut in Leagues Cup last summer. That feeling and sensation of witnessing the greatest player of all time rocking a Miami jersey, and the immediate understanding that the game had been changed in North America. Every single Miami match is must-see, with or without Messi. Why? Because it’s all part of this captivating story. Unlike the Galaxy above, winning is everything right now for Miami. As it should be.
Legendary superstars with a magnetic pull, attracting starlets like Federico Redondo and Diego Gómez. Blend that with young local talent, all coached by a man who’s obsessed with winning. We’re in the midst of a legendary tale, and I plan on enjoying every single second of it. How lucky are we?
- Matchday 6: Saturday at Toronto FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS)
My colleague Taylor Twellman perfectly addressed the Five Stripes and Mercedes-Benz Stadium recently on his Apple Podcast ‘Offside.' Taylor’s comments came after 67,727 fans roared Atlanta to victory over New England. It was the third-largest attendance in the world that Saturday after Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Yes, sometimes we’re guilty of normalizing it. I guess that’s a good thing, and proof of the trajectory that MLS is on.
Atlanta at ‘The Benz’ is rock-and-roll football. Personality, passion, flavor, and let’s not forget the quality. Their frontman Giorgos Giakoumakis screams charisma and is the exact player, predator and character the city of Atlanta needed post-Josef Martínez. Gonzalo Pineda’s men have hit six goals and six points in their two home games, never looking like they wanted the games to end. The enthusiasm is infectious. The desire to score more is so evident. It’s flat-out great to watch!
So, if the Atlanta United experience is that good, why aren’t they higher? Well, because you have to play on the road too, and that’s where Atlanta have fallen short. Atlanta had three road wins last season, the joint-fewest of any playoff team in the Eastern Conference. The Five Stripes are much improved this season, though, so maybe that trend changes course.
- Matchday 6: Saturday at Charlotte FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)
Last week on #MLS360, Adrian Heath claimed that Columbus is now the toughest place to play in MLS. I can’t imagine anyone disagrees.
Wilfried Nancy’s reigning MLS Cup champions play teams off the park, and they do so in such an attractive way. For any fan of the beautiful game, this Columbus Crew team deserves your respect and attention.
For me, it’s the entire package with Columbus. An aesthetically pleasing team, led by an MVP hopeful in Cucho Hernández, playing in front of a rowdy packed house, in a brand new and flawless Lower.com Field! This is modern-day MLS at its finest.
Columbus fans are in dreamland, and man do they deserve it! They saved the Crew and are treated to top-end football every weekend.
- Matchday 6: Saturday vs. Atlanta United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass; TSN, RDS)
Toronto FC are that blockbuster drama that has me hooked.
Buy-in from Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, renewed belief under head coach John Herdman… it all seems rosy and heading for a fairytale ending. But at any moment we know it could all go drastically wrong. We’re all conditioned by the turmoil that was last season, so forgive me if I'm not quick to forget how it was.
I hope that’s not the case, but I guess I’ll have to whip out the popcorn and enjoy it all unfold like everyone else. So far, so good for Toronto! Kaylyn Kyle says Herdman is the perfect leader to steer this club back on track, and nobody can deny that he’s done a remarkable job so far. Only 30 matches to go! 😉