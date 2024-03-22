360 View: My must-watch teams on MLS Season Pass

Hello there, beautiful people! Welcome back to 360 View with yours truly, Kevin Egan.

With that said, let’s give this a rattle. Below are my Top 5 Must-Watch Teams so far in 2024. Forget wins and losses. Disregard modern data. This is about the simple joy and intrigue of watching a team play.

One of the biggest perks about being in and around our MLS Apple TV studios is simply being a sponge. Watching and learning. Realizing what makes people tick. And noticing what piques their interest. I’ve started to notice which teams in MLS spark debate, which teams leave folks wanting more, and which teams ensure everyone stops what they’re doing so they can simply be a fan and watch the game. Those teams deserve love.

Last week #MLS360 was absolutely bonkers. The goals were flying in: 42 on Saturday, and hopefully those who joined us had as much fun as we did. Special shoutout to former Minnesota United and Orlando City manager Adrian Heath for joining us in studio. Nicknamed “Inchy” from his legendary playing days, Heath brought such a unique perspective alongside my weekly teammates Bradley Wright-Phillips, Kaylyn Kyle and Sacha Kljestan.

Matchday 6: Saturday at Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass)

Is the tide turning in Los Angeles? The LA Galaxy are the most successful club in MLS history. They’ve been the standard-bearers and a global symbol for the league, with iconic superstars like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic donning their famed white kit.

But here’s the thing: A turbulent few years for the five-time MLS Cup champions coincided with the birth of an adversary down the street. Since bursting onto the scene in 2018, LAFC have been the headline act in the city of stars. But here in 2024, I feel we could be in the midst of a spotlight shift.

I’m not saying the LA Galaxy will win trophies this season, but I am saying they’re already must-see. An aging and somewhat porous defense has teamed up with a rapid and exhilarating new attack! That’s the perfect recipe for entertainment!

My prediction is the Galaxy will score the most goals in the Western Conference this season, and they may also concede the most. Last week’s 3-3 thriller with St. Louis CITY could very well become the norm for this Galaxy team. What’s not to love?