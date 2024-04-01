29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 7

Mounsef Bakrar is taking a lot of heat from New York City FC fans on social media, yet to score on any of his 17 shots this season. I get the frustrations, and do think the Algerian striker will eventually come good. But at what point does head coach Nick Cushing switch things up? The natural alternate choice is Jovan Mijatović, their rising Serbian international who was acquired this winter for a pretty penny from Red Star Belgrade.