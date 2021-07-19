27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 13

When you’re up 4-2 in any game, especially with less than 20 minutes to go, you should expect to win. That’s why the sting of this defeat will linger more than others as the three points – and the chance to extend the unbeaten run to five – were right there for the taking. Next up is Atlanta, and for the first time in a long time, based on how things are going and where the game is being played, Cincinnati are the favorite.