Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 13

By Steve Zakuani @Zakuani11

It was another eventful week in MLS, as Gabriel Heinze is out in Atlanta, Hany Mukhtar set a new record for the fastest hat trick to start a match in MLS history and the Seattle Sounders finally fell from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Let's dive right into this week's edition of 27 Takeaways coming off all the action.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

I was initially a little surprised Heinze wasn’t given more time because he never really had a fully fit and available squad for much of the season. With that said, when you fall out with a player who has brought so much joy to the city of Atlanta, and you aren’t winning games, there’s only going to be one winner.

Advertising

Austin FC logo
Austin FC

Austin FC have a massive test coming up against a Seattle team that will be trying to return to winning ways. Diego Fagundez was excellent in the last game they won, back on July 1 against the Timbers, and he’s had good showings against the Sounders in the past. They will need Fagundez to be in form if they hope to bring home all three points.

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC

As good and clinical as Nashville were, the Fire only have themselves to blame. Poor defending on multiple goals – easy giveaways and poorly-timed tackles – made it easy for the Nashville attackers to exploit them. They were in a good run of form before this defeat and with two home games coming up, they’ll have a chance to right the ship once again.

FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati

When you’re up 4-2 in any game, especially with less than 20 minutes to go, you should expect to win. That’s why the sting of this defeat will linger more than others as the three points – and the chance to extend the unbeaten run to five – were right there for the taking. Next up is Atlanta, and for the first time in a long time, based on how things are going and where the game is being played, Cincinnati are the favorite.

Advertising

Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids

Colorado dropped points at home for the second time in three games, which will be a slight disappointment. As they work to break into the top two or three spots out West, they’ll need to avoid dropping points in winnable home games, starting with the visit of FC Dallas in a couple of days.

Columbus Crew logo
Columbus Crew

It’s now just one defeat in eight for a Crew team that's slowly but surely inching their way up the table. They’ve missed key players recently for various reasons, but as they get their full squad together over the next few weeks, it’s hard not to see this good run of form continuing.

FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas

They came close to ending their strained away form, but they've lost every single match away from Toyota Stadium this season and only managed to score twice away from Frisco. Things may get a little worse before they improve as they head away to a really good Colorado team next.

Advertising

D.C. United logo
D.C. United

The Week 13 defeat to Philadelphia should serve as a great reminder of the difference between where they are and where they want to go. Similar possession stats, similar shots and shots on goal, but the Union – as are more of the top teams – were better in both 18-yard boxes. Defensively sound at one end and clinical at the other. That’s the step D.C. still have to take, being clinical on a consistent basis.

Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC

Winless since late May, but coming off a two-week break, they should be fresh and motivated for the game against Vancouver. They can definitely create and score against the Whitecaps, the only question is if they have what it takes to play to zero at the other end – no clean sheets in eight.

Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

They’ve lost only once in the last six, and that was away to Sporting Kansas City. LAFC are looking more cohesive and something like their best self. Carlos Vela scored a wondergoal to bring home the points and we shouldn’t be surprised if this is the start of a goal-scoring streak for the league's best player.

Advertising

LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy should be disappointed that they couldn’t hold onto their lead and that they failed to pick up points on a weekend where Seattle finally lost. Another tough challenge awaits them in Utah, but if they have true title aspirations this season, then bouncing back after a defeat must become the norm.

Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF

Now sitting dead last in the whole league, this isn't what anyone associated with Inter Miami envisioned when the club began play in 2020. They have no choice but to play their way out of this predicament. A big midweek win would do wonders for morale and at the moment, wins don’t come much bigger than against New England.

Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC

Minnesota earned a statement win against one of the top teams in the entire league. Keeping a clean sheet and bouncing back after a defeat in the previous game are also positives from the Allianz Field showing. But most importantly, the Loons are just a couple of wins away from being right back in the mix for the very top seeds.

Advertising

CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal

Resilience, passion, character and spirit. Any of those words describe what CF Montréal showed to dig themselves out of a two-goal hole at the weekend. Mason Toye has been exceptional all year long and he chipped in with another big-time performance to help secure the three points.

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC

You win and lose as a team, but it’d be wrong for me to not single out the performance of Hany Mukhtar. His second goal has been on repeat in my house ever since the ball hit the net – the balance, stepovers and calm finish all in one motion were just brilliant to watch. Nashville secured a fantastic team win as capped by some fantastic individual goals.

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution

The Revs got the kind of win that aspiring champions have to get – they simply found a way. They were outshot and out-possessed, but it didn’t matter because they did all they needed to with the possession they did have. Best of all, New England posted a clean sheet after some recent defensive struggles.

Advertising

New York City FC logo
New York City FC

NYCFC must get back to winning ways to stay in touch with the teams above them. With three home games in a row, the task should be made a bit easier but they’ll have to go out and earn it because Montréal are one of the most in-form teams in the whole league.

New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

RBNY got the weekend off through a weather delay and now they turn their attention to Toronto, who are enjoying a mini resurgence. Gerhard Struber and Co.'s away form hasn’t been great, but they did win at Orlando the last time they traveled and it may take a similar effort to leave Canada with the three points.

Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC

Winless in three and now Orlando face a blockbuster fixture against the Union. Any time a team with similar ambitions comes to town, the goal should be to knock them off their perch and show why you’re the better team. Orlando need to do that on Thursday.

Advertising

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia were clinical in the attacking third and did enough on the defensive side to run out worthy winners. If they can emerge from this road swing in Florida with six points, I think we'll be talking about the new favorites for the East by this time next week.

Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

I wanted to see Portland's home form improve slightly during this stretch of four home games in the next seven; they got off to a perfect start with a good win against Dallas. Gio Savarese's team is a little lower in the table than they would like, but with the Providence Park crowd behind them as they lock horns against LAFC, I think we'll see the Timbers put in one of their best games of the season.

Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake were undone by the genius of Carlos Vela at the weekend and now they host two games this week. They should be aiming for at least four points, if not six, because the chasing pack is hot on their heels. Rio Tinto Stadium does need to become a fortress again; it was always one of the toughest places I had to go and play.

Advertising

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes

San Jose earned a very good point on the road in Colorado despite giving up the lead. The task doesn’t get easier, though, as they soon travel to face high-flying Sporting. They'll need an even better showing than they gave at the weekend if they’re to return home with any points at all.

Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC

In some ways, I’m glad Seattle's unbeaten run is over because now they can focus solely on their true objective, which is always trophies. They knew they’d lose at some point, and the goal wasn’t to go unbeaten – it was to be the last team standing in December. Bouncing back against Austin will be a good way to show that this was a minor blip and nothing more.

Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City

Sporting didn’t play, but they would have loved everything they saw take place in Minnesota over the weekend. They got help from others, and now they need to help themselves in the Shield race by getting the expected three points at home to San Jose.

Advertising

Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC

It was refreshing to see Jozy Altidore back among the goals. And while a Shield run may be out of the mix, a good run of form – which they're more than capable of – will have them right in the playoff mix.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Vancouver got a much-needed win and a couple of goals from two of the more dangerous wingers in the league. A win against Houston will truly kickstart their quest for a playoff spot, and that should be all the motivation that is needed.

Voices: Steve Zakuani

Advertising

Related Stories

Saturday takeaways: What we learned from Week 13's action
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 12
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 11

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
MLS projected lineups - Week 14

MLS projected lineups - Week 14
Real Salt Lake ink Rubio Rubin to multi-year contract extension
Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake ink Rubio Rubin to multi-year contract extension
2021 Canadian Championship format and schedule announced
Canadian Championship

2021 Canadian Championship format and schedule announced
LigaMX 2021 MLS All-Star Game Roster

LigaMX 2021 MLS All-Star Game Roster
USMNT icon Hugo Perez has made El Salvador the Gold Cup’s best story so far
National Writer: Charles Boehm

USMNT icon Hugo Perez has made El Salvador the Gold Cup’s best story so far
27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 13
Voices: Steve Zakuani

27 Takeaways: One observation on every MLS team after Week 13
More News
Video
Video
Heinze gone, Josef remains, where does Atlanta turn next?
1:16:39

Heinze gone, Josef remains, where does Atlanta turn next?
Montreal Shocks Cincinnati, Seattle Undefeated Streak Ends, Vela Scores Stunner
26:11

Montreal Shocks Cincinnati, Seattle Undefeated Streak Ends, Vela Scores Stunner
Best Goal of the Week Ever?! Vote for your Favorite Week 13 Golazo!
1:40

Best Goal of the Week Ever?! Vote for your Favorite Week 13 Golazo!
Atlanta game-tying goal offside? Flop or not in Philadelphia? 
3:42
Instant Replay

Atlanta game-tying goal offside? Flop or not in Philadelphia? 
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows

Join us after USMNT matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and tournament.